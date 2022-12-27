×
Mariah Carey Laces Into Combat Boots & Prada Miniskirt With Boyfriend Bryan Tanaka in Aspen

By Aaron Royce
Mariah Carey was sharply outfitted for a shopping trip with boyfriend Bryan Tanaka this week.

The Grammy Award-winning musician stepped out in Colorado for the occasion on Monday, shopping and exiting Louis Vuitton’s Aspen boutique with Tanaka in a sharp all-black outfit. Her ensemble featured sheer black tights, layered beneath Prada’s $1,590 Re-Nylon miniskirt. The pleated nylon piece, cinched on its side with a black buckled strap, was paired with a matching quilted gabardine down jacket — a cropped $3,750 Re-Nylon style, also by Prada.

Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka are seen shopping in Aspen, Colorado on Dec. 23, 2022.
CREDIT: MEGA/GC Images

Layered over what appeared to be a V-neck sweater, Carey finished her shopping ensemble with black sunglasses and wide gold hoop earrings.

When it came to shoes, the “Honey” singer strapped into a set of heeled combat boots. Her $957 (previously $1,595) style by Dolce and Gabbana featured paneled black leather and rubber uppers, complete with thick ridged soles and 3.5-inch block heels. The set gave Carey a utilitarian height boost while out and about, which was further given a dynamic finish with glittering gold laces.

Dolce and Gabbana’s combat boots.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch
A closer look at Carey’s boots.
CREDIT: MEGA/GC Images

For footwear, Carey’s penchant for glamour remains unmatched. The singer often opts to wear stiletto-heeled platform sandals and pumps on and off the red carpet from top brands, including Aquazzura, Sophia Webster, Christian Louboutin and Jimmy Choo. These often include statement-making elements like metallic tones, crystals and bright colors. Aside from her heels, Carey also favors Ugg boots while off-duty. The singer’s love for shoes runs deep, as she owns an extensive collection and launched her own namesake line with HSN in 2010.

