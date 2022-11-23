Margot Robbie Means Business in Double-Breasted Chanel Suit & Gold Sandals for BAFTA ‘A Life in Pictures’ Career Retrospective

Margot Robbie brought chic style to London for a career retrospective event with BAFTA this week. The occasion, which explored Robbie’s acting work as part of BAFTA’s “A Life in Pictures” interview series, spotlit six of her films: “The Wolf of Wall Street,” “I, Tonya,” “Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood,” “Mary Queen of Scots,” “The Suicide Squad” and “Babylon.”

For the occasion, the “Suicide Squad” star hit the red carpet at BAFTA’s 195 Piccadilly headquarters in a black Chanel suit. Hailing from the brand’s Spring 2023 collection, her ensemble featured a matte tweed jacket with sharp lapels and double-breasted gilded pearl buttons, as well as a matching set of high-waisted trousers. A plain black top and twisted gold hoop earrings completed her ensemble.

Margot Robbie attends ‘BAFTA: A Life in Pictures with Margot Robbie’ event, supported by TCL Mobile at BAFTA’s 195 Piccadilly headquarters in London on Nov. 22, 2022. CREDIT: John Phillips/Getty Images

The “Focus” star slipped on what appeared to be a set of sandals for the occasion, though they were mostly hidden beneath her pants’ long hems. However, the style appeared to include thin round leather soles in a metallic gold sheen. The set likely included strappy uppers with short or high heels, given Robbie’s past red carpet outings and styles she’s previously worn by Chanel. The pair did reveal a jet-black pedicure as well, creating a truly monochrome head-to-toe moment.

When it comes to shoes, Robbie prefers sleek styles on the red carpet. The “I, Tonya” star has regularly worn sandals with thin ankle and toe straps by brands like Prada, By Far, Jimmy Choo and Roger Vivier over the years.

Pointed-toe pumps and flats are also favored styles, hailing from labels including Pierre Hardy and Gray Matters. Robbie’s off-duty footwear remains chic with Louise et Cie loafers, Puma sneakers and Gucci mules. The actress has also been a focus on the fashion scene since her 2013 breakout in “The Wolf of Wall Street,” serving as a Chanel brand ambassador since 2018 and appearing at fashion shows for the French label — as well as brands like Miu Miu, Givenchy, and Calvin Klein.

