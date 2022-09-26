×
Maren Morris Sparkles in Mini Dress & Sinuous Snakeskin Sandals at iHeartRadio Music Festival With Husband Ryan Hurd

By Aaron Royce
Maren Morris brought tonal glamour to the iHeartRadio Music Festival stage with her husband on Saturday night.

While performing onstage in Las Vegas, the Grammy Award-winning musician wore a brown sequined minidress. Her high-necked style was paired with layered gold rings, seen while she played the guitar and tambourine onstage. Her husband, Ryan Hurd, also joined her during her performance, wearing a white embroidered jacket and blue jeans with beige suede loafers.

Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd perform at the iHeartRadio Music Festival 2022 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sept. 24, 2022.
CREDIT: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

Maren Morris performs at the iHeartRadio Music Festival 2022 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sept. 24, 2022.
CREDIT: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

When it came to footwear, the “Rich” singer completed her performance outfit with a chocolate brown set of platform combat boots, featuring a lace-up silhouette, stacked soles and rounded toes. However, afterwards, she completed her ensemble with a set of matching ankle-wrapped sandals. Her pair featured brown pointed soles, complete with 3-4-inch stiletto heels for a sharp height boost. Adding to the pair’s allure were thin straps that laced up and wrapped around Morris’ ankles and calves, covered in snakeskin embossments for a slick finish.

A closer look at Morris’ sandals.
CREDIT: Mindy Small/Getty Images
Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd attend the iHeartRadio Music Festival 2022 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sept. 24, 2022.
CREDIT: Mindy Small/Getty Images

The iHeartRadio Music Festival 2022 was held in Las Vegas from Friday, Sept. 23 – Saturday, Sept. 24. The two-day event at T-Mobile Arena celebrated established and emerging musical artists with both daytime and evening lineups, sponsored by Famous Footwear, Capital One, M&M’s and more. The festival’s main headliners included Megan Thee Stallion, Avril Lavigne, Diplo, Halsey, Lionel Richie, LL Cool J, Maren Morris, Pitbull and Black Eyed Peas. Additional performers included Chloe Bailey, Willow Smith, Diddy, Latto, Lauv, Big Time Rush and Five Seconds of Summer.

