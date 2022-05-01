Maren Morris Gets Sleek at Home in Reptilian Boots and Mod Minidress

Maren Morris doesn’t fear a bold heel on the red carpet — or off of it, as proven by her latest mirror selfie.

The “Chasing After You” singer posed in a mirror selfie at home, wearing a mod green minidress. The chic pistachio-hued number included front seams and a squared neckline with thin rounded straps, in a reference to ’60s mod fashion. Morris’ look was complete with drop earrings, a sharp cat-eye and her phone — wrapped in a black puffer-textured case.

Morris completed her look with a woven black leather Bottega Veneta shoulder bag, which included a round silhouette and knotted strap.

When it came to shoes, Morris offered her look a burst of texture with reptilian boots. The knee-high style featured long pointed toes, as well as an allover glossy patent leather texture. Finishing the sharp set were stiletto heels, totaling at least 3 inches in height — though, as they were sinking into the ottoman Morris perched on, their full height wasn’t fully visible.

Boots like Morris’ have grown in popularity as a way to streamline one’s outfit with a slick finish. Reptilian textured boots in a range of materials, colors and heel heights have been on the rise this season, as seen in new styled by Schutz, Dear Frances and Tory Burch. Aside from Morris, stars like Elsa Hosk, Jessica Simpson and Zion Moreno have also slipped on sleek Yeezy, Villa Rouge and Mavette boots in recent weeks.

Morris is no stranger to sleek shoes, recently wearing sleek lace-up sandals to the Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas earlier this year.

Maren Morris at the Academy of Country Music Awards held at Allegiant Stadium on March 7, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. CREDIT: Christopher Polk for Variety

Morris’ style is sharp and slick, if her red carpet appearances are any indication. The CMA Award-winning star often wears sleek cutout, sparkly and textured gowns for appearances by Julien MacDonald, Christian Siriano and Carolina Herrera. These are often paired with textured or metallic heeled sandals. Off-duty, she can also be seen in neutral cowboy and ankle boots — plus flat strappy sandals in the summertime.

See Morris and more stars arrive at the 2022 CMT Awards in the gallery.