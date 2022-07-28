Marcia Gay Harden Blooms in Floral Shirtdress & Classic Sandals for ‘Uncoupled’ SiriusXM Panel

Marcia Gay Harden was garden-worthy for a SiriusXM Town Hall panel in New York City for Netflix’s upcoming show “Uncoupled.”

The Emmy Award-winning star arrived at the studios and sat down with her co-stars, including Jeffrey Richman, Neil Patrick Harris, Tuc Watkins, Tisha Campbell, Emerson Brooks and Brooks Ashmanskas — plus Darren Star — to be interviewed by Andy Cohen for the occasion.

Marcia Gay Harden attends SiriusXM’s Town Hall with the cast of “Uncoupled,” hosted by Andy Cohen, at the SiriusXM Studios in New York City on July 26, 2022. CREDIT: Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM

At the event, Harden wore a white short-sleeved shirtdress covered in an allover two-toned red floral print. The piece gained further dimension from a wide-buckled belt in matching hues. Completing Harden’s look with a sleek finish were silver hoop earrings and a metallic silver embossed top-handle bag from Mark Cross.

Harden’s footwear of choice featured a set of strappy black sandals. Her suede pair featured thin ankle, toe and slingback straps, as well as rounded soles. Thin heels totaling 3-4 inches completed the style, which provided a clean base for her ensemble’s prints — and matching pedicure — to further pop.

A closer look at Gay Harden’s sandals. CREDIT: Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Marcia Gay Harden attends SiriusXM’s Town Hall with the cast of “Uncoupled,” hosted by Andy Cohen, at the SiriusXM Studios in New York City on July 26, 2022. CREDIT: Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Sandals like Harden’s are a popular summer shoe due to their ventilated silhouette and secure straps. Neutral-colored pairs in suede and leather materials, often completed with block or stiletto heels, are often the most popular for their versatility. Numerous brands often launch similar sandals year-round, as seen in new summer and fall collections by Kenneth Cole, Sam Edelman, Vince Camuto and Stuart Weitzman.

Jeffrey Richman, Neil Patrick Harris, Darren Star, Tuc Watkins, Marcia Gay Harden, Tisha Campbell, Emerson Brooks and Brooks Ashmanskas participate in SiriusXM’s Town Hall with the cast of “Uncoupled,” hosted by Andy Cohen, at the SiriusXM Studios in New York City on July 26, 2022. CREDIT: Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Netflix’s “Uncoupled” stars Harris as a New York City realtor, recovering from a breakup with his partner of 17 years (Tuc Watkins) and learning to date in the modern age. The comedic drama also stars Marcia Gay Harden, Tisha Campbell, Emerson Brooks and Brooks Ashmanskas. The program’s New York City premiere was equally star-studded, with celebrities including Fran Drescher, Maye Musk, Davis Burleson and Darren Kennedy in attendance.

