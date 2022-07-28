×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Marcia Gay Harden Blooms in Floral Shirtdress & Classic Sandals for ‘Uncoupled’ SiriusXM Panel

By Aaron Royce
Aaron Royce

Aaron Royce

More Stories By Aaron

View All
MARCIA-5
High Heels Through the Years
High Heels Through the Years
High Heels Through the Years
High Heels Through the Years
View Gallery 27 Images

Marcia Gay Harden was garden-worthy for a SiriusXM Town Hall panel in New York City for Netflix’s upcoming show “Uncoupled.”

The Emmy Award-winning star arrived at the studios and sat down with her co-stars, including Jeffrey Richman, Neil Patrick Harris, Tuc Watkins, Tisha Campbell, Emerson Brooks and Brooks Ashmanskas — plus Darren Star — to be interviewed by Andy Cohen for the occasion.

Marcia Gay Harden, dress, floral dress, Uncoupled, Netflix, SiriusXM, New York City, sandals, black sandals, suede sandals, ankle strap sandals, heeled sandals
Marcia Gay Harden attends SiriusXM’s Town Hall with the cast of “Uncoupled,” hosted by Andy Cohen, at the SiriusXM Studios in New York City on July 26, 2022.
CREDIT: Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM

At the event, Harden wore a white short-sleeved shirtdress covered in an allover two-toned red floral print. The piece gained further dimension from a wide-buckled belt in matching hues. Completing Harden’s look with a sleek finish were silver hoop earrings and a metallic silver embossed top-handle bag from Mark Cross.

Related

Tisha Campbell Pops in Red Silk Suit & Glossy Pumps at 'Uncoupled' Premiere

Keke Palmer Gets Sleek in Silver Scale Dress & 'Chandelier' Heels at 'Nope' Berlin Premiere

Fran Drescher Boosts Swirling D&G Bralette Dress With White-Hot Heels for 'Uncoupled' Premiere

Harden’s footwear of choice featured a set of strappy black sandals. Her suede pair featured thin ankle, toe and slingback straps, as well as rounded soles. Thin heels totaling 3-4 inches completed the style, which provided a clean base for her ensemble’s prints — and matching pedicure — to further pop.

Marcia Gay Harden, dress, floral dress, Uncoupled, Netflix, SiriusXM, New York City, sandals, black sandals, suede sandals, ankle strap sandals, heeled sandals
A closer look at Gay Harden’s sandals.
CREDIT: Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM
Marcia Gay Harden, dress, floral dress, Uncoupled, Netflix, SiriusXM, New York City, sandals, black sandals, suede sandals, ankle strap sandals, heeled sandals
Marcia Gay Harden attends SiriusXM’s Town Hall with the cast of “Uncoupled,” hosted by Andy Cohen, at the SiriusXM Studios in New York City on July 26, 2022.
CREDIT: Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Sandals like Harden’s are a popular summer shoe due to their ventilated silhouette and secure straps. Neutral-colored pairs in suede and leather materials, often completed with block or stiletto heels, are often the most popular for their versatility. Numerous brands often launch similar sandals year-round, as seen in new summer and fall collections by Kenneth Cole, Sam Edelman, Vince Camuto and Stuart Weitzman.

Marcia Gay Harden, dress, floral dress, Uncoupled, Netflix, SiriusXM, New York City, sandals, black sandals, suede sandals, ankle strap sandals, heeled sandals, Jeffrey Richman, Neil Patrick Harris, Darren Star, Tuc Watkins, Tisha Campbell, Emerson Brooks, Brooks Ashmanskas
Jeffrey Richman, Neil Patrick Harris, Darren Star, Tuc Watkins, Marcia Gay Harden, Tisha Campbell, Emerson Brooks and Brooks Ashmanskas participate in SiriusXM’s Town Hall with the cast of “Uncoupled,” hosted by Andy Cohen, at the SiriusXM Studios in New York City on July 26, 2022.
CREDIT: Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Netflix’s “Uncoupled” stars Harris as a New York City realtor, recovering from a breakup with his partner of 17 years (Tuc Watkins) and learning to date in the modern age. The comedic drama also stars Marcia Gay Harden, Tisha Campbell, Emerson Brooks and Brooks Ashmanskas. The program’s New York City premiere was equally star-studded, with celebrities including Fran Drescher, Maye Musk, Davis Burleson and Darren Kennedy in attendance.

From the 1920s to Today: High Heels Through the Decades

imbox Sponsored

Customer Experience, Revenue Stream and Sustainability Come Wrapped in an IMBOX

Sustainable, footwear protection technology company, IMBOX Protection, is bringing its in-store service to the U.S. market for increased foot traffic and basket size with a new revenue stream.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad