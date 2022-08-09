Kim Gordon and Her Daughter Match in Zebra Stripes for Marc Jacobs’ M-Archives Launch

Legendary rock star Kim Gordon stepped in front of the lens this week with her daughter, Coco Gordon Moore, for a Marc Jacobs moment.

The mother-daughter duo posed for Nick Sethi in coordinating black and white Jacob dresses in the campaign for his M-Archives launch, a reissued collection of the designer’s hit archival handbags. Moore’s featured a collared minidress silhouette with checkered sleeves and a buttoned front covered in sequined zebra stripes. Gordon, meanwhile, donned a similarly printed maxi dress with long sleeves and paneling that created a slip dress-like pattern. The duo both held the handle of a reissued $350 Mini Natasha bag, a rounded crossbody in pebbled leather with a prominent front plaque.

Though both Gordon and Moore’s footwear was not visible, it’s likely the duo wore ankle-length boots or coordinating sets of Jacobs’ archival platform Kiki boots, as seen on recent celebrity ad stars including Naomi Campbell and Nicki Minaj. However, it’s also likely the duo wore Jacobs’ logo-accented slides, retro-inspired sneakers or archive platform sandals or heeled loafers, as seen in his recent campaigns for Heavn and The Marc Jacobs.

Gordon and Moore are the latest stars to front a campaign for Jacobs. Earlier this year, longtime muse Winona Ryder went viral in the ad and social media campaigns for his new J Marc handbag; previously, Angus Cloud also made waves as the newest face for Jacobs’ monogrammed athleisure collection.

Winona Ryder stars in Marc Jacobs’ J Marc handbag campaign. CREDIT: Courtesy of Marc Jacobs/MEGA

For the 15th anniversary of Marc by Marc Jacobs’ own Q handbag collection, the designer himself re-released several archival styles that are still in demand today. Ranging from $275-$495, the collection includes nameplate-accented takes on his Karlie, Natasha, Lil Ukita and Hillier styles in black, brown and red pebbled leather. You can currently shop the collection on Jacobs’ website.

