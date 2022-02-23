Mandy Moore Pops in Rainbow Dress and Strappy Sandals at ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Mandy Moore took a punchy approach to dressing while arriving on set for “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

The “This is Us” star arrived in a rainbow-hued Christopher John Rogers dress. Hailing from the designer’s Spring 2022 collection, the $1,325 maxi dress featured a ribbed knit texture and long sleeves. The piece gained an added kick from color-blocking through a variety of orange, pink, yellow, green and purple stripes. Moore allowed her dress to make the boldest statement, only accessorizing with a black face mask and sparkly earrings.

Mandy Moore arrives to film “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” in Los Angeles, California on Feb. 22, 2022. CREDIT: RB/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

When it came to footwear, Moore strapped into a pair of sleek sandals. The “Princess Diaries” actress‘ footwear featured thin crossed toe and ankle straps with black suede uppers, as well as stiletto heels that likely totaled 4-5 inches in height. The style gave her look a bold punch, remaining versatile for everyday wear while allowing her dress to take center stage.

Mandy Moore arrives to film “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” in Los Angeles, California on Feb. 22, 2022. CREDIT: RB/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

A closer look at Moore’s sandals. CREDIT: RB/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

Moore’s look sharply differed from her second ensemble of the day, which she wore while appearing on “Kimmel”: a sheer shimmery black dress paired with a vest and patent leather pointed-toe pumps. You can se her discuss her son’s first birthday party and the final season of NBC’s “This is Us” below.

Sandals like Moore’s are a closet staple, providing security from toe and ankle straps. The most popular styles often include neutral leather or suede uppers, as well as stiletto or block heels for an added height boost—as seen in new styles by Marc Fisher, Stuart Weitzman and ALOHAS. In recent weeks, stars like Rachel Zegler, Lori Harvey and Rihanna have also strapped into sandals by Jimmy Choo, Gianvito Rossi and Amina Muaddi. Moore is no stranger to the style herself, recently wearing a strappy set of black Aquazzura sandals with a Schiaparelli dress to the Make Up Artist and Hair Stylists Guild Awards last week.

Mandy Moore arrives to film “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” in Los Angeles, California on Feb. 22, 2022. CREDIT: RB/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

Mandy Moore arrives at the 9th annual Make Up Artist and Hair Stylists Guild Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills on Feb. 19, 2022. CREDIT: OConnor/AFF-USA.com / MEGA

Moore’s shoe style is often sharp and vintage-inspired. The “Candy” singer regularly wears neutral and jewel-toned strappy sandals and pointed-toe pumps by Choo, Christian Louboutin and Manolo Blahnik on the red carpet. Her off-duty looks often feature Freda Salvador loafers, Birkenstock and J.W. Anderson slippers. Ugg and Eddie Bauer boots are also part of her casual wardrobe.

