Madonna Takes Workout Outfit to New Heights with Balenciaga Heeled Boots, Diamonds & Lace Bra

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Madonna took a different approach to workout style this weekend.

As seen on Instagram, the Grammy Award-winning musician posed, stretched and lifted weights — and searched for a new fitness trainer — in the gym on Sunday night. For the occasion, she wore black wide-legged drawstring sweatpants, cuffed at the hems. Layered atop was a black lace bra beneath a gray sports bra, merging styles that were both sporty and sultry. Finishing Madonna’s gym outfit were clear pink sunglasses and silver earrings, as well as thin bracelets and numerous layered diamond necklaces.

“I need a New Trainer!!” the singer captioned the video in her TikTok repost on Instagram. “Needs to be Extremely Experienced and knowledgeable about Fitness Training and Dance Cardio at the highest level!! Certification required as well as an Understanding of Nutrition and House Music! If you are qualified email here—-send Resume as well. Willing to relocate to NYC! Mtrainernyc@gmail.com.”

When it came to footwear, the “W.E.:” director swapped traditional gym sneakers for a high fashion option: Balenciaga’s knee-high Cagole boots. The crinkled leather style featured metallic silver uppers, complete with pointed toes and 3.25-inch stiletto heels. The $2,350 style prominently included aged silver studs, stitching and thin knotted strips reminiscent of Balenciaga’s hit Le Cagole and City handbags, which creative director Demna has reimagined in a range of footwear this year. Though Madonna’s specific pair — which she also wore earlier this month — appears to be unavailable, other colorways of her boots are currently sold at retailers including Nordstrom; a $1,950 bootie style, however, is available in a similar silver palette.

Madonna is renowned for her edgy and groundbreaking personal style, both in her own right and as a muse for designers including Ford, Jean Paul Gaultier and Jeremy Scott. Her footwear follows an equally sleek and edgy route, often consisting of pointed-toe and platform pumps and boots on the red carpet from brands including Christian Louboutin, Stella McCartney and Chanel.

Off-duty, Madonna can be seen in a range of sneakers and boots from brands including Nike and Puma. A frequent Met Gala attendee, Madonna is known for making bold fashion statements and has also launched her own fashion projects over the years. These have included an M by Madonna H&M collection (2007), the MDG sunglasses line with Dolce & Gabbana (2010), teen fashion line Material Girl (2010), and a fashion line, Truth or Dare (2011) — with shoes created in partnership with Aldo.

