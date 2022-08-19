Madonna Parties in Fishnets, Corsets, Disco Heels & Pink Hair for ‘Paper’ Magazine Cover Story

Madonna took New York by storm this month, as seen in the four covers of Paper magazine’s digital August issue.

As shared on her Instagram, the Queen of Pop danced and posed in an array of grunge-meets-glam outfits. The cover finds her wearing an oversized hot pink T-shirt, a black crop top and shorts trimmed with sparkling crystal fringe and black fingerless gloves.

Others feature her wearing a black cutout bra and distressed gray tank top over paint-splattered white shorts, complete with a black mesh corset and pink latex arm bands. All are paired with a bright pink wig and black fishnet tights, as well as layered diamond necklaces, bracelets and hoop earrings, styled by Eyob Yohannes.

In the accompanying editorial shot by Ricardo Gomes, the “Music” singer also wears a sheer black T-shirt beneath a leather button-up minidress, cinched with a leopard-printed belt. All of her ensembles are paired with a mix of the previously mentioned accessories, including sets of fingerless red and leopard-printed gloves. Each shot finds her in an array of situations, waving fans, dancing and kissing an array of New York City nightlife performers, including Akeem, Miss Madeline, Andrew Darnell, The Dragon Sisters, The Dupont Twins, Merlot, Pauli Cakes and Omar Amour.

Madonna’s footwear was equally party-ready: a towering set of shiny silver platform sandals. Her leather pair featured thick soles with upper toe and ankle straps, completed with 5-6-inch block heels. The pair created a dramatic finish to her outfits, fitting for the equally dramatic event.

While speaking with writer Patrik Sandberg and producer Nile Rodgers in the shoot’s accompanying interview, Madonna discusses an array of topics, including the popularity of her music today, its themes and her sense of irony as an artist. She also shared the importance of empowering women through her music and career.

“Because I think, while women were making great dance records, I feel like in the early days, while the songs and melodies are really strong and the singers are really good, they weren’t really invested in making women think, ‘Wow, I don’t have to live in a man’s world, living under the male gaze for the rest of my life. I can look at life in a different way and not settle. I can have my own voice and my own vision,’ she says. “So that was an important element.”

When it comes to shoes, Madonna’s styles are often bold and boundary-breaking. A muse for designers including Christian Louboutin, the “Material Girl” singer often wears peep-toe and platform pumps on the red carpet — as well as daring over-the-knee boots. Her performance ensembles usually feature boots with shorter heels in knee-high or over-the-knee silhouettes. When off-duty, the singer usually wears flatter-soled leather boots, as well as Nike and Puma sneakers.

