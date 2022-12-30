Madonna Straps Into Buckled Boots & Camo Pants to Release ‘Back That Up To The Beat’ While in Malawi With Her Family

Madonna was dressed for travel while releasing her latest song this week.

As seen on Instagram, the Grammy Award-winning musician visited children in Malawi, Africa, while officially releasing the original 2015 demo of her song “Back That Up To The Beat,” which went viral on TikTok recently. The singer was accompanied on her trip by her son David Banda and her daughters Mercy James, Estere and Stella.

For the occasion, Madonna wore a black bra and a sheer brown tank top beneath an olive green canvas jacket. Paired with the set was a rolled-up pair of brown, black and green camouflage-print pants, as well as mismatched knee-high socks, a printed bandana and a crossbody bag and wide-brimmed hat by Gucci.

When it came to footwear, the “W.E.” director slipped on a pair of short boots. Her calf-high style featured light brown uppers with rounded toes and thin soles, crossed by multiple brown leather straps. The style added a bohemian base to her outfit, while remaining walkable and easy to wear throughout the day.

This isn’t Madonna’s only sharp style moment this season, however. Earlier this month, she shared a preview of “Back That Up To The Beat” in an all-black outfit on Instagram: shorts and a patch-covered jacket, paired with matching stockings and leather ankle boots.

Madonna is renowned for her edgy and groundbreaking personal style, both in her own right and as a muse for designers including Ford, Jean Paul Gaultier and Jeremy Scott. Her footwear follows an equally sleek and edgy route, often consisting of pointed-toe and platform pumps and boots on the red carpet from brands including Christian Louboutin, Stella McCartney and Chanel.

Off-duty, Madonna can be seen in a range of sneakers and boots from brands including Nike and Puma. A frequent Met Gala attendee, Madonna is known for making bold fashion statements and has also launched her own fashion projects over the years. These have included an M by Madonna H&M collection (2007), the MDG sunglasses line with Dolce & Gabbana (2010), teen fashion line Material Girl (2010), and a fashion line, Truth or Dare (2011) — with shoes created in partnership with Aldo.

