Madonna Brings a Sporty Twist to Halloween Party Style in Balenciaga Tracksuit & Viral Mirrored Boots

Madonna took head-to-toe Balenciaga out for a spooky night on the town — with boots to match. While at a restaurant with actor Henry Chesley on Instagram, the iconic musician snapped photos while drinking wine and posing with Chesley, a wall painting, and a range of Halloween pumpkin decor.

For the occasion, she wore a black long-sleeved Balenciaga sweatshirt, accented with white and gray vertical stripes. Completing her outfit was a pair of black drawstring track pants, accessorized with layered diamond necklaces, rings and sparkling gold and diamond bracelets. Small hoop earrings, thin sunglasses and a black leather Off-White top-handle satchel completed her ensemble.

“The Closest I’m Gonna Get to [heart emoji] James Baldwin,” Madonna captioned the photos.

When it came to footwear, the Grammy Award-winning musician opted to finish her outfit with Balenciaga boots — in fact, a style inspired by the brand’s own hit handbag line. Her Cagole pair — named after Balenciaga’s handbag line of the same name, which it also matches with the same accents — featured a knee-high silhouette in mirrored silver leather. Triangular pointed toes and 3.54-inch stiletto heels finished the set, as well as Cagole-esque silver studs, buckles, stitching and knotted leather straps. The set appears to be unreleased at the moment; however, the shoes are available in black, pink and neon yellow colorways on Balenciaga’s website.

The star’s footwear continued her recent streak into metallic heels, seen at New York Fashion Week in September. During Tom Ford’s spring 2023 runway show, she wore shiny silver platform sandals in the front row alongside daughter Lourdes Leon.

Madonna and Lourdes Leon attend the Tom Ford fashion show during September 2022 New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Skylight on Vesey on Sept. 14, 2022 in New York City. CREDIT: Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows

Madonna is renowned for her edgy and groundbreaking personal style, both in her own right and as a muse for designers including Ford, Jean Paul Gaultier and Jeremy Scott. Her footwear follows an equally sleek and edgy route, often consisting of pointed-toe and platform pumps and boots on the red carpet from brands including Christian Louboutin, Stella McCartney and Chanel.

Off-duty, Madonna can be seen in a range of sneakers and boots from brands including Nike and Puma. A frequent Met Gala attendee, Madonna is known for making bold fashion statements and has also launched her own fashion projects over the years. These have included an M by Madonna H&M collection (2007), the MDG sunglasses line with Dolce & Gabbana (2010), teen fashion line Material Girl (2010), and a fashion line, Truth or Dare (2011) — with shoes created in partnership with Aldo.

