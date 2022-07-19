Lupita Nyong’o Goes Sleek for “Nope” Premiere in Bubble LBD and Sky-High Platform Heels

Lupita Nyong’o made a sleek style statement at the premiere of Jordan Peele’s “Nope.”

The “Us” star hit the thriller film’s red carpet at the TCL Chinese Theatre in a sleek black minidress, styled by Micaela Erlanger. Her sleeveless Brandon Maxwell number featured a deep neckline with a high-waisted silhouette. For a modern spin on the classic LBD, her dress included a low back and rounded bubble-style skirt. Completing Nyong’o’s outfit were sparkling diamond rings and stud earrings from Briony Raymond New York.

Lupita Nyong’o attends the “Nope” world premiere at TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood on July 18, 2022. CREDIT: Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images

When it came to shoes, Nyong’o and stylist Micaela Erlanger streamlined her ensemble with a set of platform sandals by Stuart Weitzman. Her pair featured thick 4-inch block heels and rounded platform soles, complete with curved slingback and toe straps. The set’s satin texture also perfectly matched Nyong’o’s dress, creating a chic monochrome moment.

A closer look at Nyong’o’s platform sandals. CREDIT: Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images

Platform sandals like Nyong’o’s have soared in popularity, due to their height-boosting and secure heels and platform soles — as well as added balance from upper straps. Pairs with stiletto and block heels have grown in popularity as well, as seen in new styles by Aquazzura, Loeffler Randall and Schutz. Aside from Nyong’o, stars including Selena Gomez, Jennifer Lopez and Kate Beckinsale have strapped into Larroudé, Andrea Wazen and Sophia Webster platforms in recent weeks as well.

Lupita Nyong’o attends the “Nope” world premiere at TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood on July 18, 2022. CREDIT: Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images