Lucy Liu Springs Forward in Colorblocked Dress and Peep-Toe Heels at Tory Burch’s Embrace Ambition Summit

Lucy Liu took a spring-worthy step forward while attending Tory Burch’s Embrace Ambition Summit in New York City. This year’s event, themed “Confronting Stereotypes and Creating New Norms,” focused on pressing topics faced by women and marginalized groups today. The Tory Burch Foundation-hosted event included panels and discussions by Burch, Julianne Moore, Mindy Kaling, Eva Chen, Dolores Huerta, Billie Jean King and Heather Booth.

Liu arrived at the Frederick P. Rose Hall at Jazz at Lincoln Center in a midi dress from the American designer’s Spring 2022 collection. The $1,998 triple-toned dress featured a pale lilac draped chiffon bodice with gathered seams and shoulder ties. Completing the piece was a dark brown viscose waistband and linen burlap skirt, adding a bohemian finish to the piece. The “Charlie’s Angels” star sharply accessorized with a silver wristwatch, a thin ring and stud earrings.

Lucy Liu attends Tory Burch’s 2022 Embrace Ambition Summit at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City on June 14, 2022 CREDIT: JP Yim/Getty Images

Lucy Liu attends Tory Burch’s 2022 Embrace Ambition Summit at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City on June 14, 2022 CREDIT: JP Yim/Getty Images

Lucy Liu and Ian Manuel attend Tory Burch’s 2022 Embrace Ambition Summit at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City on June 14, 2022 CREDIT: JP Yim/Getty Images

Finishing the actress-turned-artist’s ensemble was a pair of platform heels. Liu’s set appeared to include cork platform soles, as well as deep beige uppers with a peep-toe silhouette and front laces. Adding a bohemian hint to the pair were faint fringe accents and light stitching detailing. The pair elevated Liu’s look from their streamlined neutral tone, while giving her outfit a summer-worthy base.

Liu also took the opportunity to pose on the step-and-repeat with numerous industry leaders, including Yulia Gerbet, Deborah Roberts and Ian Michael.

Lucy Liu and Deborah Roberts attend Tory Burch’s 2022 Embrace Ambition Summit at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City on June 14, 2022 CREDIT: JP Yim/Getty Images

Lucy Liu and Yulia Gerbet attend Tory Burch’s 2022 Embrace Ambition Summit at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City on June 14, 2022 CREDIT: JP Yim/Getty Images

When it comes to shoes, Liu opts for classic and edgy pairs. The actress can be seen in neutral-toned strappy sandals and platforms on the red carpet — occasionally featuring details like lace, studs and chains — from top brands including Jimmy Choo, Casadei and Nicholas Kirkwood. Her footwear also encompasses neutral pointed and platform pumps from luxury labels like Saint Laurent. Outside of footwear, Liu is a longtime supporter of the fashion industry, attending shows for brands including Burch, Edun, Christian Siriano, Valentino and Herve Leger during Fashion Month. She’s also served as a campaign star for Bruno Magli, Alexander Wang and the Ritz-Carlton hotel line over the years.