Lucy Hale Gets Athleisure-Chic in Pink Sports Bra, Leggings & Sneakers To Walk Her Dogs

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Lucy Hale took her dogs for a stroll wearing chic pink workout leggings and sports bra with well-coordinated sneakers.

The 32-year-old actress took her dogs, two little white fluffy pups named Ethel and Elvis, out for a walk in Los Angeles on Monday afternoon. She wore adorable high-waisted leggings, a matching sports bra and black sneakers on the outing as the pups trotted alongside her. Hale added some rounded black sunglasses and pulled her hair back into a sporty low ponytail. She topped off the look with layered gold chains and a gold medallion necklace.

Lucy Hale walks her dogs on April 25, 2022. CREDIT: JOCE/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

Currently, Hale is working on a film called “The Storied Life of A.J. Fikry,” which is based on a novel by Gabrielle Zevin. Hale will star in and executive produce alongside Christina Hendricks, David Arquette and Kunal Nayyar.

Related Suri Cruise Is Typically Gen Z in Cozy Hoodie, Baggy Jeans & Versatile Converse Sneakers Jennifer Lopez Upgrades Coca-Cola Tee & Jeans With Sleek Sneakers on Day Date With Ben Affleck Typically Chic Amal Clooney Elevates Casual Jeans & Tee With Versatile Sneakers Ahead of UN Meeting

Completing Hale’s ensemble was a pair of sharp black sneakers. The style appeared to include paneled uppers with a lace-up silhouette, as well as white foam outsoles for added support and comfort.

A closer look at Hale’s sneakers. CREDIT: JOCE/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

Hale is somewhat known for her athleisure-based looks, often wearing them while out with her pups. She shared on Instagram that her dog, Elvis, celebrated his sixth birthday in April. Hale posted a photo of Elvis and Ethel in their celebratory birthday hats for the occasion.

Lucy Hale walks her dogs on April 25, 2022. CREDIT: JOCE/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

“He loves a 7 hour nap, looking like a wizard who gives out fortunes on a mountaintop, & being my best friend for the last 6 years,” she wrote about her dog, Elvis. “Thank God we found each other in this life and all the rest. You are the best boy.”

We are so glad that one of the ways that she has chosen to celebrate Elvis’s birthday is by showing off some amazing workout looks to inspire the rest of us.

Discover Hale’s sportiest athleisure looks in the gallery.

Put on a pair of black sneakers for a refined appearance.

CREDIT: Adidas

To Buy: Adidas Ozelia Shoes, $100.

CREDIT: Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: Sorel Kinetic Rnegd Strap Sneakers, $115.

CREDIT: DSW

To Buy: Reebok Zig Dynamica Sneaker, $55.