Lourdes Leon is Sheerly Bold in Paneled Catsuit & Stilettos for ‘Thierry Mugler: Couturissime’ Exhibit

Lourdes Leon gave the going-out style a sheer spin for the opening of the new “Thierry Mugler: Couturissime” exhibit at the Brooklyn Museum. Held on Tuesday night in New York, the event drew a range of star attendees, including Julia Fox, Tinashe and Kylie Jenner.

The Material Girl founder posed at the Brooklyn Museum for the occasion, wearing a sheer Mugler catsuit. Her bodycon one-piece featured matte black paneling in the shape of a bra and briefs, as well as wide and thin mate stripes swirling around its legs. The sleeveless ensemble was complete with flared black bodice embroidery forming a corseted silhouette, accessorized with a thick black and white cross pendant necklace and a paneled ring.

Lourdes Leon attends the “Thierry Mugler: Couturissime” exhibit’s opening night at Brooklyn Museum in New York on Nov. 15, 2022. CREDIT: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

When it came to footwear, Leon strapped into a sharp pair of heeled sandals. Her glossy black style, appearing to feature patent leather uppers, included squared toes with thin front, toe and ankle straps. The sleek pair was complete with thin stiletto heels, totaling at least 4 inches in height. The style created a streamlined height boost that smoothly complemented Leon’s attire — and, simultaneously, a monochrome appearance — from head to toe.

Lourdes Leon and a friend attend the “Thierry Mugler: Couturissime” exhibit’s opening night at Brooklyn Museum in New York on Nov. 15, 2022. CREDIT: Theo Wargo/Getty Images