Lori Loughlin Steps Out in Navy Dress and Gold Glitter-Heeled Sandals at DesignCare 2022 Gala

Lori Loughlin sharpened up for the DesignCare 2022 Gala on Saturday, making her first red carpet appearance since being named in the Operation Varsity Blues college admissions scandal in 2019.

The event, which benefits the HollyRod Foundation, honored Taraji P. Henson and featured fashion designer Sergio Hudson.

Hitting the red carpet in Los Angeles, the “Full House” star arrived in a navy knee-length dress. The number featured a high neckline and long sleeves, all featuring a gauzy texture to remain lightweight and easy to move in. The actress’ ensemble was finished with sparkling gold and crystal drop earrings, a shiny bracelet and pale tortoiseshell clutch.

The mother of Olivia Jade packed a whimsical punch with her footwear of choice, featuring a square-toed silhouette in metallic gold leather. Adding security to the pair were thin asymmetric toe straps and ankle straps. Completing the pair, however, were 3-4-inch block heels featuring an ombre palette of black, gold and silver glitter.

Block-heeled sandals like Loughlin’s are favored for their balance and ease to wear, due to their supportive straps and thick heels. Styles with thin or wide upper straps have become the most popular, as seen in new pairs by Larroudé, Sam Edelman and Alias Mae. Aside from Loughlin, stars including Gwyneth Paltrow, Sofia Vergara and Jamie Chung have strapped into Alexandre Birman, Saint Laurent and Proenza Schouler sandals in recent weeks.

When it comes to shoes, Loughlin often aims for versatile and sleek pairs. The “When Calls the Heart” actress often wears pointed-toe pumps and strappy sandals on the red carpet, featuring neutral and tonal colored palettes, from top brands including Gucci. In warmer seasons, she also straps into wedge heels as well. Off-duty, Loughlin regularly wears casual footwear including tonal Golden Goose sneakers and Birkenstock sandals.

