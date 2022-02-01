Lori Harvey Has a Monochrome Moment in Black Leggings, Puffer & Fuzzy Slippers for Pilates Workout

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Lori Harvey hit the gym looking comfortable and sleek.

The model attended a pilates class in LA on Tuesday dressed in head-to-toe black. She paired black leggings with a black long sleeve top. Over top, she wore a black cropped puffer jacket to keep warm. Harvey added a black Balenciaga hat to her look. She accessorized further with thick silver hoop earrings and a black top-handle bag.

Lori Harvey in LA on Feb. 1. CREDIT: RACHPOOT.COM / SplashNews.com

On her feet, business owner and stepdaughter of host Steve Harvey donned black striped tube socks with fuzzy black slip-on shoes. Since the coronavirus pandemic began, “at-home” leisurewear has gained major momentum, and with that slippers have made their way into everyday life, as Harvey proved. Other stars like Addison Rae and Vanessa Hudgens have recently worn the cozy shoe style.

A closer look at Harvey’s shoes. CREDIT: RACHPOOT.COM / SplashNews.com

When it comes to her footwear style, Harvey keeps her selections chic and minimalist — much like her wardrobe. For formal occasions, the model can be seen in boots, mules and sandals from brands like Chanel and Amina Muaddi. When off-duty, she regularly dons sneakers by Yeezy and Nike. Her modeling career has fostered a capsule collection of comfort wear with Naked Wardrobe, as well as a future skincare line, SKN by LH. Harvey has also served as an ambassador and campaign star for brands like Sephora, Dolce & Gabbana and PrettyLittleThing over the years.

Check out Harvey’s boldest style moments over the years here.

Put comfort first and step into cozy slippers.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Buy Now: Ugg Super Fluff Genuine Shearling Slingback Slipper, $120

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

Buy Now: Journee Collection Cozey Slipper, $40

CREDIT: Courtesy of Target

Buy Now: Universal Thread Bev Flats and Slip-Ons, $25