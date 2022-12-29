Lori Harvey Slips on Chanel Thong Sandals With Her Sheer Naked Wardrobe x LH Collab Tank Top for Girls’ Trip in Brazil

Lori Harvey brought sleek style to Rio de Janeiro for a girls’ trip to Brazil with Sac De Lux co-owner Nikki Hightower.
The model stepped out at their hotel today, posing for a mirror selfie in the elevator in a white knotted Naked Wardrobe x LH cropped tank top from her collaboration with the brand. She coordinated with Agolde’s raw-edged black denim shorts, a cream leather shoulder bag by The Row, black sunglasses and gold drop earrings.
Hightower was also similarly dressed in a white strap-accented crop top, blue denim shorts and brown slide sandals.
When it came to shoes, Harvey strapped into a sharp pair of black thong sandals by Chanel. Her rounded style included black lambskin leather uppers, complete with gold chain trim, thin thong and ankle straps. A 1-inch woven espadrille platform atop thin rubber soles completed the pair with a summer-worthy finish.
Though Harvey’s style is currently sold out, other colorways can be found on resale fashion sites, including Fashionphile.
This wasn’t Harvey’s only sharp warm-weather look in recent weeks. Earlier this month, the star was spotted out on a date at Catch in Los Angeles with Damson Idris, wearing a satin cutout minidress with a Chanel clutch and reptilian ankle-wrapped Femme LA sandals.
Where footwear is concerned, Harvey keeps her selections chic and minimalist — much like her wardrobe. For formal occasions, the model can be seen in mules, boots and sandals from brands like Chanel and Amina Muaddi. When off-duty, she regularly dons sneakers by Yeezy and Nike. Her modeling career has fostered a capsule collection of comfort wear with Naked Wardrobe, as well as a future skincare line, SKN by LH. The model has also served as an ambassador and campaign star for brands like Dolce & Gabbana, Sephora and PrettyLittleThing over the years.
