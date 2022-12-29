×
Lori Harvey Slips on Chanel Thong Sandals With Her Sheer Naked Wardrobe x LH Collab Tank Top for Girls’ Trip in Brazil

By Aaron Royce
Lori Harvey brought sleek style to Rio de Janeiro for a girls’ trip to Brazil with Sac De Lux co-owner Nikki Hightower.

The model stepped out at their hotel today, posing for a mirror selfie in the elevator in a white knotted Naked Wardrobe x LH cropped tank top from her collaboration with the brand. She coordinated with Agolde’s raw-edged black denim shorts, a cream leather shoulder bag by The Row, black sunglasses and gold drop earrings.

Hightower was also similarly dressed in a white strap-accented crop top, blue denim shorts and brown slide sandals.

Lori Harvey, Nikki Hightower, sandals, thong sandals, womens sandals, summer sandals, Rio, Rio de Janeiro
Lori Harvey and Nikki Hightower pose in a mirror selfie in Rio de Janeiro on Dec. 29, 2022.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Instagram/Nikki Hightower

When it came to shoes, Harvey strapped into a sharp pair of black thong sandals by Chanel. Her rounded style included black lambskin leather uppers, complete with gold chain trim, thin thong and ankle straps. A 1-inch woven espadrille platform atop thin rubber soles completed the pair with a summer-worthy finish.

Though Harvey’s style is currently sold out, other colorways can be found on resale fashion sites, including Fashionphile.

This wasn’t Harvey’s only sharp warm-weather look in recent weeks. Earlier this month, the star was spotted out on a date at Catch in Los Angeles with Damson Idris, wearing a satin cutout minidress with a Chanel clutch and reptilian ankle-wrapped Femme LA sandals.

Lori Harvey, Femme, Femme LA, lace-up sandals, reptile sandals, brown sandals, ankle wrap sandals, Chanel, clutch,
Lori Harvey and Damson Idris go to dinner at Catch in Los Angeles on Dec. 17, 2022.
CREDIT: SplashNews.com

Where footwear is concerned, Harvey keeps her selections chic and minimalist — much like her wardrobe. For formal occasions, the model can be seen in mules, boots and sandals from brands like Chanel and Amina Muaddi. When off-duty, she regularly dons sneakers by Yeezy and Nike. Her modeling career has fostered a capsule collection of comfort wear with Naked Wardrobe, as well as a future skincare line, SKN by LH. The model has also served as an ambassador and campaign star for brands like Dolce & Gabbana, Sephora and PrettyLittleThing over the years.

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

