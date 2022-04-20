Lori Harvey Gets a ’90s Cyber-Punk Makeover in Bedazzled Mom Jeans & Lace-Up Boots for Instagram’s ‘The Zine’ Debut

Lori Harvey’s latest covergirl moment went digital — literally, as she’s the star of the first issue of Instagram magazine The Zine, which launched its debut issue on Wednesday. The magazine highlights emerging creatives across fields like fashion, beauty, digital content and more that are utilizing Instagram as their chosen platform to share their work.

Inspired by the ’90s cyber rave and punk scene, Harvey’s wardrobe for the occasion was curated by stylist Chris Horan. In one shot by photographer Coughs, Harvey poses in a blue and white textured bra top and micro-miniskirt by Diesel, paired with complementary lace-up Didu boots, oversized Prive Riveaux sunglasses and a coordinating Milk White silk scarf worn as a head covering.

In another, the Burberry model channels a grungy take on “Clueless” in a fuzzy pink and black-striped top hat by Keburia, complete with a matching mesh crop top and cutout miniskirt from 404 Studio and Mudd Pearl cross pendant necklace — as seen in a behind-the-scenes compilation shared to Instagram.

Harvey’s slickest looks, however, channel the free-spirited nature of the ’90s with unabashed glamour. One shot finds her in a floral Louisa Ballou bodysuit over neon printed Versace tights, plus a leather Luis De Javier coat, Pandora necklaces and intricate swirling hair crystals.

The star’s boldest ensemble for Instagram finds her wearing a glitzy green bandeau from The Andamane. Completing her look is a sparkly cutout bodysuit held together by crystal-covered chains over bedazzled mom jeans, both by Windowsen. A geometric hairstyle, punchy pink eyeshadow and glossy lips complete the ’90s transformation for Harvey — who was given a purely futuristic punk makeover by nail artist Sojin Oh, hairstylist Joey George and makeup artist Leo Chaparro for the occasion.

“Every day emerging creators, designers, personalities and brands push culture forward on Instagram while remixing and reshaping beauty and fashion as they challenge conventions, encourage inclusivity and push boundaries,” Harvey shared in an Instagram post, expressing her gratitude. “That’s why each season, The Zine uncovers the emerging and niche forms of self-expression, visual aesthetics, and more inspired by young people who are sparking conversations around authenticity and identity. I’m honored to be apart of this launch as The Zine’s first cover star.”

