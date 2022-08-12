Lori Harvey Stars as Gymshark’s First Ambassador in Sports Bras, Leggings & Chunky Sneakers

Lori Harvey is expanding her love of fitness, thanks to her latest role: Gymshark’s first-ever brand ambassador.

Debuting in the campaign for Gymshark’s new Vital Seamless Neutrals collection, Harvey poses in an array of sleek athletic ensembles. While running and relaxing in a sauna, Harvey dons a stretchy dark brown sports bra and matching shorts. Her second outfit, worn while boxing, features a long-sleeved crop top and matching leggings in a similar material, cast in a deep maroon hue. Naturally, they’re also printed with Gymshark’s signature angular white shark logo.

Lori Harvey stars in Gymshark’s Vital Seamless Neutrals campaign. CREDIT: Courtesy of Gymshark

Completing Harvey’s gym outfits are a set of chunky sneakers, adding a retro and distinctly athletic finish to her looks. Her style features white knit uppers with striped and mesh panels, as well as a lace-up silhouette. Exaggerated and curved rubber outsoles, as well as foam outsoles — all in hues of white, black and maroon — finish her campaign looks.

Lori Harvey stars in Gymshark’s Vital Seamless Neutrals campaign. CREDIT: Courtesy of Gymshark

Gymshark’s new Vital Seamless Neutrals collection features — as the name and line suggests — seamless construction across an array of athletic separates, including crop tops, shorts and leggings. The sweat-wicking pieces have been cast in four new brown shades as well, intended to complement a wider variety of skin tones for athletes and off-duty athleisure wearers alike. The styles are also designed to be comfortable and flattering to the wearers’ body for any occasion, from working out to a relaxing day off. The collection retails from $40-$54 on Gymshark’s website.

Lori Harvey stars in Gymshark’s Vital Seamless Neutrals campaign. CREDIT: Courtesy of Gymshark

Where footwear is concerned, Harvey keeps her selections chic and minimalist — much like her wardrobe. For formal occasions, the model can be seen in mules, boots and sandals from brands like Chanel and Amina Muaddi. When off-duty, she regularly dons sneakers by Yeezy and Nike. Her modeling career has fostered a capsule collection of comfort wear with Naked Wardrobe, as well as a future skincare line, SKN by LH. The model has also served as an ambassador and campaign star for brands like Dolce & Gabbana, Sephora and PrettyLittleThing over the years.

Click through the gallery for more of Harvey’s boldest style moments over the years.