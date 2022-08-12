×
Lori Harvey Stars as Gymshark’s First Ambassador in Sports Bras, Leggings & Chunky Sneakers

Lori Harvey is expanding her love of fitness, thanks to her latest role: Gymshark’s first-ever brand ambassador.

Debuting in the campaign for Gymshark’s new Vital Seamless Neutrals collection, Harvey poses in an array of sleek athletic ensembles. While running and relaxing in a sauna, Harvey dons a stretchy dark brown sports bra and matching shorts. Her second outfit, worn while boxing, features a long-sleeved crop top and matching leggings in a similar material, cast in a deep maroon hue. Naturally, they’re also printed with Gymshark’s signature angular white shark logo.

Lori Harvey, Gymshark, campaign, bike shorts, crop tops, leggings, campaign, sneakers
Lori Harvey stars in Gymshark’s Vital Seamless Neutrals campaign.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Gymshark

Completing Harvey’s gym outfits are a set of chunky sneakers, adding a retro and distinctly athletic finish to her looks. Her style features white knit uppers with striped and mesh panels, as well as a lace-up silhouette. Exaggerated and curved rubber outsoles, as well as foam outsoles — all in hues of white, black and maroon — finish her campaign looks.

Lori Harvey, Gymshark, campaign, bike shorts, crop tops, leggings, campaign, sneakers
Lori Harvey stars in Gymshark’s Vital Seamless Neutrals campaign.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Gymshark

Gymshark’s new Vital Seamless Neutrals collection features — as the name and line suggests — seamless construction across an array of athletic separates, including crop tops, shorts and leggings. The sweat-wicking pieces have been cast in four new brown shades as well, intended to complement a wider variety of skin tones for athletes and off-duty athleisure wearers alike. The styles are also designed to be comfortable and flattering to the wearers’ body for any occasion, from working out to a relaxing day off. The collection retails from $40-$54 on Gymshark’s website.

Lori Harvey, Gymshark, campaign, bike shorts, crop tops, leggings, campaign, sneakers
Lori Harvey stars in Gymshark’s Vital Seamless Neutrals campaign.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Gymshark

