Lori Harvey Straps into Wrapped Stilettos and Cutouts for Date Night with Damson Idris

By Aaron Royce
Aaron Royce

Aaron Royce

Lori Harvey
Lori Harvey at the Tom Ford Fashion Show
Lori Harvey Out In New York City
Lori Harvey at the Michael Kors Fashion Show
Lori Harvey at the Fendi 25th Anniversary Baguette Show
Lori Harvey soared to new height for a date night with Damson Idris this weekend.

The model stepped out to dinner with Idris at Catch in Los Angeles on Saturday, wearing a sleek brown cutout dress. The ruched satin style featured a sharp keyhole shoulder cutout bodice and long sleeves. Delicate earrings and a cream quilted velvet cube-shaped Chanel clutch finished her ensemble.

Lori Harvey, Damson Idris, Catch, Los Angeles, Chanel, clutch, velvet clutch, quilted clutch, cutout dress, brown Dres, Femme LA, sandals, ankle wrap sandals, reptile sandals, brown sandals, snake sandals
Lori Harvey and Damson Idris go to dinner at Catch in Los Angeles on Dec. 17, 2022.
CREDIT: SplashNews.com

When it came to shoes, Harvey strapped into a slick set of Femme LA’s ankle-wrap sandals. Her python-textured Luce Minimale pair featured sharp pointed-toe soles, as well as 4.5-inch stiletto heels. The style also included thin straps that laced around her ankles, providing added support and sleekness. Harvey’s sandals retail for $189 on Femme.la.

Lori Harvey, Damson Idris, Catch, Los Angeles, Chanel, clutch, velvet clutch, quilted clutch, cutout dress, brown Dres, Femme LA, sandals, ankle wrap sandals, reptile sandals, brown sandals, snake sandals
A closer look at Harvey’s sandals.
CREDIT: SplashNews.com

Where footwear is concerned, Harvey keeps her selections chic and minimalist — much like her wardrobe. For formal occasions, the model can be seen in mules, boots and sandals from brands like Chanel and Amina Muaddi. When off-duty, she regularly dons sneakers by Yeezy and Nike. Her modeling career has fostered a capsule collection of comfort wear with Naked Wardrobe, as well as a future skincare line, SKN by LH. The model has also served as an ambassador and campaign star for brands like Dolce & Gabbana, Sephora and PrettyLittleThing over the years.

