Lori Harvey Straps into Wrapped Stilettos and Cutouts for Date Night with Damson Idris

Lori Harvey soared to new height for a date night with Damson Idris this weekend.

The model stepped out to dinner with Idris at Catch in Los Angeles on Saturday, wearing a sleek brown cutout dress. The ruched satin style featured a sharp keyhole shoulder cutout bodice and long sleeves. Delicate earrings and a cream quilted velvet cube-shaped Chanel clutch finished her ensemble.

Lori Harvey and Damson Idris go to dinner at Catch in Los Angeles on Dec. 17, 2022. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

When it came to shoes, Harvey strapped into a slick set of Femme LA’s ankle-wrap sandals. Her python-textured Luce Minimale pair featured sharp pointed-toe soles, as well as 4.5-inch stiletto heels. The style also included thin straps that laced around her ankles, providing added support and sleekness. Harvey’s sandals retail for $189 on Femme.la.

A closer look at Harvey’s sandals. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

Where footwear is concerned, Harvey keeps her selections chic and minimalist — much like her wardrobe. For formal occasions, the model can be seen in mules, boots and sandals from brands like Chanel and Amina Muaddi. When off-duty, she regularly dons sneakers by Yeezy and Nike. Her modeling career has fostered a capsule collection of comfort wear with Naked Wardrobe, as well as a future skincare line, SKN by LH. The model has also served as an ambassador and campaign star for brands like Dolce & Gabbana, Sephora and PrettyLittleThing over the years.

Click through the gallery for more of Harvey’s boldest style moments over the years.