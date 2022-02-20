Lori Harvey Wraps Up in a Ribbed Crop Top, Pencil Skirt and T-Strap Thong Heels at Burberry’s Rodeo Drive Event

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Lori Harvey cozied up during Burberry’s takeover event for its Rodeo Drive flagship boutique. The cocktail party celebrated the brand’s spring ’22 collection with an immersive film presentation and star-studded guest list including Harvey, Bella Hadid, Role Model and Jacob Elordi.

The influencer wore a crossover maroon crop top featuring long sleeves and thumb holes. She paired it with a matching pencil skirt, which featured a knee-length silhouette and slim fit. Both pieces also featured a thin ribbed texture, giving them the appearance of a matching set. Harvey’s look was finished with sparkly gold chain-link earrings and a metallic gold clutch.

Lori Harvey attends Burberry’s Rodeo Drive boutique takeover event on Feb. 18, 2022. CREDIT: Owen Kolasinski/BFA.com

When it came to shoes, Harvey wore T-strap sandals. The leather style featured thin ankle and toe straps connected by a vertical front strap, as well as a thin front toe strap, creating a thong silhouette. The pair also included a palette of black, brown and white, proving that you don’t have to choose a monochromatic neutral style for versatile wear.

A closer look at Harvey’s sandals. CREDIT: [YOUR NAME]/BFA.com

Sandals like Harvey’s are a closet staple, ideal for completing “naked shoe” looks or warm-weather outfits. Popular styles feature neutral leather uppers with block or stiletto heels and ankle straps, as seen in new pairs by Kurt Geiger, Rebecca Minkoff and Kate Spade New York. In addition to Harvey, stars like Rachel Zegler, Charli D’Amelio and Miley Cyrus have also worn sleek sandals by Jimmy Choo, Steve Madden and Gucci in recent weeks. Harvey herself is a fan of strappy sandals, even wearing a white pair to Michael Kors’ fall ’22 fashion show at New York Fashion Week.

Lori Harvey arriving to Michael Kors Fall 22 runway show for New York Fashion Week on Feb. 15, 2022. CREDIT: Ouzounova / SplashNews.com

Much like the rest of her wardrobe, Harvey keeps her footwear selections chic and minimal. For formal occasions, the model can be seen in neutral mules, boots and sandals from brands like Femme LA, Gianvito Rossi and Amina Muaddi. When off-duty, she regularly wears sneakers by Yeezy and Nike. She also has a capsule collection with Naked Wardrobe and her own skin-care line, SKN by LH. Additionally, the model has served as an ambassador and starred in campaigns for brands like Dolce & Gabbana, Sephora and PrettyLittleThing over the years.

