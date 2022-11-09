Lizzy Caplan is Romantically Laced in White Dress With Hidden Heels at ‘Fleishman Is in Trouble’ Premiere

Lizzy Caplan returned to the red carpet for the New York premiere of her new show, “Fleishman Is in Trouble,” on Tuesday night. The upcoming FX drama series, which premieres on Nov. 17, is inspired by Taffy Brodesser-Akner’s 2019 novel of the same name and stars Caplan, Claire Danes, Jesse Eisenberg and Adam Brody.

Arriving at Carnegie Hall with husband Tom Riley, the “Masters of Sex” star posed in a sweeping white gown. Her attire featured a white slip base layer overlaid with a flowing dress crafted from sheer white floral lace.

The outer piece included a rounded neckline punctuated by small front cutouts, each separated with a gleaming embellishment crafted from silver crystals. Rounded long sleeves with scalloped cuffs and a sparkling top-handle clutch covered in glittering crystals completed her ensemble.

Lizzy Caplan attends FX’s “Fleishman is in Trouble” New York premiere at Carnegie Hall in New York on Nov. 7, 2022. CREDIT: Noam Galai/Getty Images

When it came to footwear, Caplan’s shoes weren’t visible beneath her gown’s long hemline. However, it’s likely the “Mean Girls” star donned a matching or complementary set of heeled sandals or pointed-toe pumps, similar to her past red carpet ensembles over the years.

Lizzy Caplan and Tom Riley attend FX’s “Fleishman is in Trouble” New York premiere at Carnegie Hall in New York on Nov. 7, 2022. CREDIT: Noam Galai/Getty Images

Caplan’s shoe style is usually versatile and sharp. On the red carpet, the “Bachelorette” actress often wears jewel-toned and neutral pointed-toe pumps, as well as metallic strappy sandals, by top brands including Kurt Geiger, Christian Louboutin and Jimmy Choo. When off-duty, Caplan can usually be seen in white or beige lace-up sneakers from brands including Nike.

