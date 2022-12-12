Lizzo Sports ‘Yitty’ Top With Grungy Combat Boots on ‘The Howard Stern Show’

Lizzo dressed in grungy style for the “Howard Stern Show” this week.

The “Rumors” singer arrived to SiriusXM Studios in Los Angeles for Stern’s program on Monday, wearing an all-black ensemble. Her outfit prominently featured a long-sleeved T-shirt from her clothing brand Yitty, featuring the brand’s lettering in silver bubble font on its front. A pair of black split-hem trousers completed Lizzo’s ensemble, which was accessorized with small metallic hoop earrings.

Lizzo visits SiriusXM’s ‘The Howard Stern Show’ at SiriusXM Studios in Los Angeles on Dec. 12, 2022. CREDIT: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for SiriusXM

When it came to shoes, Lizzo boosted her ensemble with a set of combat boots. The “Phone” singer’s lace-up style featured black patent leather uppers with rounded toes, complete with monochrome laces. Ridged soles completed her footwear with a sharp height boost as well, while remaining core to the style’s rock n’ roll roots.

Michel’le Baptiste, Zuri Appleby, Lizzo and Jordan Waters visit SiriusXM’s ‘The Howard Stern Show’ at SiriusXM Studios in Los Angeles on Dec. 12, 2022. CREDIT: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for SiriusXM

While on Stern’s show, Lizzo discussed a range of topics, including her guidance and friendship with Adele. You can discover her full interview below on YouTube.

For footwear, the “Truth Hurts” singer regularly wears sleek pairs that complement her outfits. For performances, she’s known for wearing lace-up and combat boots with studs, crystals and monochrome palettes from brands like Prada. When it comes to the red carpet, she’s also worn tall boots by Ugg and Fashion to Figure. However, for formal occasions, Lizzo elevates her looks with crystal and wrapped sandals by Stuart Weitzman, Staud, Jimmy Choo and more top brands.

PHOTOS: Click through the gallery to see Lizzo’s style evolution over the years.