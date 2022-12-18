Lizzo Shines in Lace-Trimmed Nightgown While Barefoot on ‘Saturday Night Live’

Lizzo brought minimalist drama to the stage on “Saturday Night Live” this week.

While performing for the show’s Austin Butler-hosted episode, the “2 Be Loved” singer took the stage to sing her song “Break Up Twice.” For the occasion, she donned a shite nightgown with an ankle-length hem. The sleeveless piece featured a slightly silky texture, as well as an asymmetric lace trim along its bodice. The dress was complete with a short slit on its right side.

Musical guest Lizzo performs “Break Up Twice” on “Saturday Night Live” in New York City on Dec. 17, 2022. CREDIT: Will Heath/NBC

Lizzo’s ensemble notable matched with her equally minimalist set design — a setup made to look like a bedroom, complete with a lamp, clock, large white bed and blue bedside table alongside her band.

When it came to footwear, Lizzo opted to go sans-shoes, performing barefoot during her set. However, the musician’s attire would also have made a sharp pairing with any number of shoes, due to its minimalism and stark neutral color palette — including platform or flatform sandals, platform pumps or sneakers.

Musical guest Lizzo performs “Break Up Twice” on “Saturday Night Live” in New York City on Dec. 17, 2022. CREDIT: Will Heath/NBC

For footwear, the “Truth Hurts” singer regularly wears sleek pairs that complement her outfits. For performances, she’s known for wearing lace-up and combat boots with studs, crystals and monochrome palettes from brands like Prada. When it comes to the red carpet, she’s also worn tall boots by Ugg and Fashion to Figure. However, for formal occasions, Lizzo elevates her looks with crystal and wrapped sandals by Stuart Weitzman, Staud, Jimmy Choo and more top brands.

