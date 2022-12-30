Liza Koshy ‘Collapses’ After Wardrobe Malfunction at Rehearsal for Hosting ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’ With Ryan Seacrest

Liza Koshy brought her signature humor to rehearsals for “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve.”

The YouTuber shared a behind-the-scenes look at her Dec. 31 segment rehearsals for “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve,” where her teddy bear-printed trousers ripped at the crotch seams on Friday. Despite the wardrobe malfunction, Koshy continued to rehearse — cozily dressed in a knit beige beanie and matching collared sweater — and even “collapsed” on the ground in Times Square while doing so.

Liza Koshy rehearses for “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” in New York City on Dec. 30, 2022. CREDIT: Courtesy of Instagram/Liza Koshy

Koshy captioned her story: “pov: your pants give up on you.” The entertainer will host the New Year’s Eve program with Ryan Seacrest, Ciara, Billy Porter and more on Dec. 31 on ABC.

When it came to shoes, Koshy laced into a pair of golden tan Converse sneakers. Her Chuck Taylor style featured high-top canvas uppers with rounded toes, complete with the style’s signature flat white rubber soles in a lifted platform shape. White laces and capped toe accents finished the pair with its staple retro base.

Koshy’s style is often relaxed and casual. Off the red carpet, the “Players” star can be seen in numerous high-top sneakers from brands including Nike and Converse. She’s also been spotted in Stella McCartney’s platform brogues over the years. When on the red carpet, however, Koshy regularly wears neutral or crystal-covered ankle-strap sandals and pointed-toe pumps from luxury brands including Christian Louboutin.

