Lisa Rinna Goes Wild in Leopard Corset Dress & Sandals for ‘RHOBH’ Season 12 Reunion

Lisa Rinna went sleek for the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” season 12 reunion, which airs tonight at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.

The Rina Beauty founder posed for a video on Instagram ahead of the reunion, wearing a leopard-printed dress by Dolce & Gabbana. The bodycon-style number featured an ankle-length hem with a corseted structured bodice, complete with the classic allover animal print. Adding to the piece’s allure was a curved black upper neckline complete with thin straps. Rinna finished her outfit with layered diamond necklaces, bracelets, and rings for a glamorous edge.

“I pay them all in Dust,” Rinna captioned the video, referencing its soundtrack — Beyoncé’s “Alien Superstar.”

When it came to footwear, Rinna opted for a sleek finish with a pair of heeled sandals. The “Melrose Place” star’s black leather style featured thin ankle, toe, and slingback straps, complete with squared toes. Stiletto heels totaling at least 4 inches in height finished the set, as seen in on the celebrity fashion-focused Instagram page “Fashion Bomb Daily.” They also provided a versatile base for her outfit, allowing its prints and accessories to take center stage.

Rinna’s footwear followed a timeless sandal silhouette, favored for its minimalist shape and secure upper straps. Stiletto and block-heeled versions in neutral hues have grown in popularity over the years for their versatility, as seen in new collections by Rene Caovilla, Saint Laurent and Veronica Beard. However, it’s also prominent in new lines by affordable brands as well, including Vince Camuto, Steve Madden and Sam Edelman.

When it comes to footwear, Rinna often opts for sleek and statement-making styles. The “Vanished” actress often wears pointed-toe pumps, boots and stiletto-heeled sandals for a range of occasions, hailing from top brands including Tom Ford, Versace and Saint Laurent. When off-duty, she can also be spotted in low and high-top sneakers by Gucci, Adidas and Y-3, as well as Nike slides.

