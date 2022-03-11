‘Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ Star Lisa Barlow Takes a Risk in Strapless Jumpsuit and Slick Sandals at ‘Upload’ Premiere

Lisa Barlow went sleek at the season 2 premiere of Amazon’s Prime Video’s “Upload.” The sci-fi comedy series follows humans living in a virtual afterlife in the 2030’s, starring Robbie Amell, Andy Allo and Allegra Edwards.

While hitting the red carpet at the West Hollywood Edition, the “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star posed in a strapless black jumpsuit. The bold garment featured long trouser-like bottoms, as well as a top with a plunging neckline lined in crystals. Barlow finished her look with a black leather clutch.

Lisa Barlow attends the premiere of “Upload” season 2 at the West Hollywood Edition on March 8, 2022. CREDIT: KatieFlores@Broadimage / MEGA

When it came to shoes, Barlow went monochrome in a pair of strappy sandals. The Vida Tequila owner opted for a style with black patent leather uppers, complete with thin toe and slingback straps. Though they weren’t visible, Barlow’s pair likely included thin matching ankle straps for added security. Her pair was complete with thin platform soles and towering stiletto heels, totaling at least 4 inches in height. The star’s footwear gave her look a streamlined appearance, as well as a slick complementary finish.

Lisa Barlow attends the premiere of “Upload” season 2 at the West Hollywood Edition on March 8, 2022. CREDIT: Janet Gough / AFF-USA.COM / MEGA

CREDIT: Janet Gough / AFF-USA.COM / MEGA

Sandals like Barlow’s are a top style within the current high heel renaissance, often featuring thin or platform soles with secure ankle straps and soaring heels. Most pairs feature neutral uppers, like new styles by Schutz, Sam Edelman and Stuart Weitzman. Aside from Barlow, stars like Camila Cabello, Adriana Lima and Megan Fox have also strapped into sleek sandals by Aquazzura, Balmain and Amina Muaddi in recent weeks.

Keltie Knight and Lisa Barlow attend the premiere of “Upload” season 2 at the West Hollywood Edition on March 8, 2022. CREDIT: KatieFlores@Broadimage / MEGA

For footwear, there’s no heel too high for Barlow. The media personality wears soaring pumps, boots and sandals on and off the red carpet, hailing from top brands including Christian Louboutin, Saint Laurent and Tom Ford. Off-duty, she also wears platform boots, sandals and sneakers from brands like Jimmy Choo, Prada and Sergio Rossi.

