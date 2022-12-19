Lionel Messi’s Mom Celia Maria Cuccittini Celebrates His Victory in Argentina Team Jersey at FIFA World Cup

Celia Maria Cuccittini, the mother of Argentinian soccer player Lionel Messi, celebrated her son’s win at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar this weekend. On Sunday, Argentina won the Cup against France at Lusail Stadium.

During the occasion, Cuccittini supported Messi in the stands in a purple World Cup jersey to represent Argentina. The deep violet jersey included a print of vertical striped and flames, which she paired with a set of long blue denim jeans. Her outfit was complete with a red hair tie and two thin silver bracelets on her wrists.

Celia Maria Cuccittini, mother of Lionel Messi, attends the FIFA World Cup Qatar’s 2022 final match between Argentina and France at Lusail Stadium in Lusail City, Qatar on Dec. 18, 2022 CREDIT: Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Cuccittini’s footwear was not visible during the occasion. However, it’s highly likely she laced into a set of matching or complementary sneakers for the occasion, similarly to Messi’s wife, Antonella Roccuzzo; during his winning match, Roccuzzo laced into a colorful set of white and pink low-top sneakers.

Argentina’s Lionel Messi, his wife Antonela Roccuzzo and their sons celebrate with the World Cup trophy after the FIFA World Cup 2022 final match at Lusail Stadium in Qatar on Dec. 18, 2022. CREDIT: Michael Regan - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

The FIFA World Cup — also known as the World Cup — is an international soccer competition between senior men’s national teams within the Fédération Internationale de Football Association. The winning team was Argentina, taking home a prize of $42 million USD. The 2022 Cup took place across 8 stadiums — Al Bayt Stadium, Education City Stadium, Khalifa International Stadium, Al Thumama Stadium, Lusail Stadium, Stadium 974, Ahmed Bin Ali Stadium Education City Stadium and Al Janoub Stadium — in Qatar with 32 teams over 64 matches. This year’s opening ceremony included performances by Jung Kook of BTS, as well as Fahad Al-Kubaisi. The occasion is notably the most expensive World Cup ever from investments totaling $300 billion.

