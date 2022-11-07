Lindsey Vonn Breaks a Sweat in Under Armour’s Project Rock Veteran’s Day Leggings & Mesh Sneakers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Lindsey Vonn supported veterans while working out this week — just ahead of Veteran’s Day on Nov. 11.

In a new Instagram Reel, Vonn lifts weights and medicine balls, stretches and more while dressed head-to-toe in Under Armour’s newest Project Rock line by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

Vonn’s ensemble included the new collection’s $40 tank top, and $75 (previously $100) fleece hoodie, each featuring a green-hued camouflage print. The pieces are paired with paneled black and camouflage-printed $70 leggings, making Vonn’s attire ideal for a day of intense exercise. The Olympic athlete‘s gym attire is finished with her own golden watch and pearl stud earrings.

Her ensemble is part of Project Rock’s limited-edition Veteran’s Day collection, launching prior to Veteran’s Day; the line notably supports the National Military Family Association (NMFA) organization and its Operation Purple Camp initiative.

“Always proud to be a part of the @ProjectRock family and support organizations like @militaryfamilyorg and their Operation Purple Camp,” Vonn captioned her post.

When it came to footwear, Vonn also tapped Project Rock for a pair of its Project Rock 5 sneakers. Her $150 training shoes featured black mesh uppers, complete with a molded TPU mid-foot strap for added security. The lace-up set was complete with knit collars and UA HOVR cushioning for added comfort, as well as a white rubber UA TriBase sole for greater stability while training.

Under Armour’s women’s Project Rock 5 training shoes. CREDIT: Courtesy of Under Armour

The Under Armour ambassador has become known for her edgy and glamorous footwear choices for events and evenings out. The “My Story” author frequently prefers pumps in reptile-embossed leather, metallics, or silver glitter — most boasting steep 5-inch heels and pointed toes. The shoes have become one of her style signatures by top brands like Gucci, Saint Laurent and Giuseppe Zanotti. She’s also been spotted in stiletto-heeled boots by Off-White.



PHOTOS: Discover Vonn’s sleek 2022 Footwear News cover shoot in the gallery.