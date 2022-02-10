Lindsey Vonn Brings Sleek Style to Grueling Workouts in Under Armour’s Project Rock Bralette & Matching Leggings With Sneakers

Lindsey Vonn’s latest workout look was sharp and sleek.

The Footwear News cover star posed with workout ropes to promote Under Armour’s newest collection with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Project Rock. The star wore a matching printed bralette and leggings for the occasion, which featured a blue and yellow spotted print. Vonn completed the razor-sharp ensemble with a silver watch.

“Gear up. Show up. Raise the bar. Never stop fighting for your dreams,” Vonn captioned the photo.

For footwear, Vonn slipped on a pair of chunky white sneakers. The style featured thick rubber soles and mesh uppers in a monochrome white palette. The style also included dark gray stripes on their sides, giving her ensemble a streamlined and uniform appearance.

Chunky sneakers like Vonns” are a go-to style in and out of the gym, thanks to their comfort from thick soles and midsoles and exaggerated silhouettes. Monochrome white pairs are the most popular among both athletes and style stars, due to their versatility. In addition to Vonn, stars like Venus Williams, Jordan Alexander and Bella Hadid have been spotted in chunky styles by Nike, Balmain and K-Swiss in recent weeks. Vonn’s no stranger to sneakers herself, actually wearing the same pair with a cropped T-shirt for an Under Armour workout earlier this week.

Vonn has become known for her edgy and glamorous footwear choices for events and evenings out. The “My Story” author frequently prefers pumps in reptile-embossed leather, metallics, or silver glitter — most boasting steep 5-inch heels and pointed toes. The shoes have become one of her style signatures by top brands like Gucci, Saint Laurent and Giuseppe Zanotti. She’s also been spotted in stiletto-heeled boots by Off-White.

