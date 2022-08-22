Lindsey Vonn Gleams in Gold Chain Bikini & Luxe Shield Sunglasses for New Yniq Eyewear Collection

Lindsey Vonn went bold when posing at the shoot for her latest venture: eyewear designer.

The Olympic athlete modeled a set of reflective gold shield sunglasses in the campaign for her new eyewear collection with Yniq Eyewear, paired with an equally shiny gold bikini connected with delicate chain straps.

As seen on the brand’s Instagram page, Vonn layered the two-piece swimwear with a lightly ribbed gold cover-up. Adding a dash of glamour to her outfit were layered gold bracelets, necklaces and a thick watch.

Though Vonn’s footwear was not visible, it’s likely she wore a pair of matching stiletto-heeled sandals for the occasion — a popular choice for warm-weather photo shoots. In fact, aside from the shoot for her Lindsey Vonn x Yniq collection — which launches on Tuesday — she also posed in an array of sleek one-pieces and bikinis for Modern Luxury’s Miami August cover.

As seen on Instagram, Vonn wore a punchy golden yellow bikini and flowing matching cover-up with gold link earrings. Her other attire included a range of swimwear by Always on Holiday and It’s Now Cool, as well as sleek Tom Ford and Gucci suiting and stiletto-heeled sandals from brands including Giuseppe Zanotti.

The Under Armour ambassador has become known for her edgy and glamorous footwear choices for events and evenings out. The “My Story” author frequently prefers pumps in reptile-embossed leather, metallics, or silver glitter — most boasting steep 5-inch heels and pointed toes. The shoes have become one of her style signatures by top brands like Gucci, Saint Laurent and Giuseppe Zanotti. She’s also been spotted in stiletto-heeled boots by Off-White.



