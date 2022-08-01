Lindsay Lohan Goes Boho for Broadway in Peasant Dress & Block Heels With Sister Ali Lohan & Mother Dina Lohan

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Lindsay Lohan brought her glamorous bohemian style to Broadway this week, arriving with her family to see “MJ: The Musical.”

Stepping out in New York City with mom Dina Lohan and siblings Ali and Cody Lohan, the “Parent Trap” star wore a romantic white minidress. Her peasant-collared style featured flared elbow-length sleeves with side ties, lace panels and trim with circular accents. Completing Lohan’s ensemble were thin sparkling huggie earrings, a pendant necklace, bracelets and a silver watch. Finishing her outfit was orange leather Hermes Kelly clutch.

When it came to shoes, Lohan opted for black leather Salvatore Ferragamo pumps. The star’s smooth $850 Viva style featured a pointed-toe silhouette with tapered 2.5-inch block heels. Completing the set was a Ferragamo signature: bow-shaped accents with wide logo-engraved buckles. The pair added a sophisticated finish to her outfit, complete with a whimsical flair from its monochrome bows.

Pumps like Lohan’s are a contemporary take on the high heel resurgence that’s occurred this year. Typically, the heeled silhouette features triangular toes and stiletto heels; however, the easygoing version of the style includes thicker heels, as seen in new pairs by Tory Burch, Everlane and Sarah Flint.

Lohan’s New York outing is her latest since returning to the spotlight this year. Since January, the actress starred in a viral Planet Fitness Super Bowl commercial, narrated reality series “Lovestruck High” and launched her podcast “The Lohdown.” She’s also preparing for an acting return, starring in Netflix’s upcoming holiday movie “Falling for Christmas” and thriller film “Cursed.” On the footwear front, she recently starred in an Allbirds campaign for the brand’s sustainable Tree Flyer sneakers.

When it comes to shoes, Lohan’s styles run the gamut between edgy and bohemian. The multi-hyphenate is known for wearing studded, metallic and sharp strappy sandals and pumps on the red carpet, hailing from top brands including Christian Louboutin, Giuseppe Zanotti and Valentino. Her off-duty styles encompass similarly statement-making pairs, including Prada, Saint Laurent and Louis Vuitton ankle boots, plus thigh-high styles by Givenchy and Isabel Marant. Lohan has been a reigning figure in fashion as an early 2000’s pop culture fixture, as well as a Fashion Month regular and campaign star for Miu Miu, Fornarina and Dooney & Bourke over the years.

