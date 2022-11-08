×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Lindsay Lohan Pops in Color-Blocked Suit & 6-Inch Heels for ‘Good Morning America’

By Aaron Royce
Aaron Royce

Aaron Royce

More Stories By Aaron

View All
LL
Lindsay Lohan’s Party Style Evolution
Lindsay Lohan’s Party Style Evolution
Lindsay Lohan’s Party Style Evolution
Lindsay Lohan’s Party Style Evolution
View Gallery 19 Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Lindsay Lohan is continuing her return to the spotlight with her latest movie, “Falling for Christmas.” The holiday rom-com, which also stars Chord Overstreet, premieres on Netflix on Nov. 10.

While arriving to promote the film on “Good Morning America” in New York this morning, Lohan posed for paparazzi in a multicolored Akris suit. Styled by Law Roach, her fall 2022 ensemble featured a sharply lapeled blazer and matching trousers in a color-blocked Drei Teile print, featuring geometric rows of square panels in hues of red, orange, yellow, blue and green. Completing the “Parent Trap” star ‘s attire was the brand’s matching multicolored turtleneck top.

Related

Lupita Nyong'o Chicly Promotes 'Wakanda Forever' in Striped Dress & PVC Pointy Pumps on 'Good Morning America'

Danai Gurira Pops in Color-Blocked Suiting & Hidden Heels for 'Good Morning America'

Lupita Nyong'O Goes All-Black in Mônot Bustier & Sky-High Platforms To Promote 'Black Panther 2' On 'Jimmy Kimmel'

Lindsay Lohan, Akris, Giuseppe Zanotti, Law Roach, Good Morning America, pumps, platform pumps, heels, burgundy pumps, platforms, suit, multicolored suit, rainbow suit, printed suit, fall fashion
Lindsay Lohan arrives to film “Good Morning America” in New York on Nov. 8, 2022.
CREDIT: MEGA

Lohan also added an Anouk envelope handbag to her outfit, as well as a set of thick gold hoop earrings.

When it came to footwear, Law strapped Lohan into a sky-high set of Giuseppe Zanotti pumps. Her Bebe style, featuring towering 6-inch block heels and thick platform soles, was crafted from metallic burgundy leather. Complete with closed-toes, counters and thin ankle straps, the actress’ bold shoes provided a glossy, disco-worthy complement to her colorful attire.

Giuseppe Zanotti
Giuseppe Zanotti pumps
CREDIT: Giuseppe Zanotti

Though Lohan’s footwear is unavailable, more Bebe styles in a range of colors retail from $995-$1,550 on Zanotti’s website.

Lindsay Lohan, Akris, Giuseppe Zanotti, Law Roach, Good Morning America, pumps, platform pumps, heels, burgundy pumps, platforms, suit, multicolored suit, rainbow suit, printed suit, fall fashion
Lindsay Lohan arrives to film “Good Morning America” in New York on Nov. 8, 2022.
CREDIT: MEGA

Platform heels like Lohan’s have become a go-to style this year from their supportive uppers and height-boosting heels — some totaling as high as 7 inches or more. The dramatic style, initially making waves in Valentino’s pink-themed fall 2022 show in February, has since expanded to a range of brands in numerous colors, textures and silhouettes — including Zanotti, Christian Louboutin, Versace and Stuart Weitzman. The trend has also been adopted by a variety of affordable labels, like Steve Madden, Marc Fisher, Schutz and Sam Edelman.

Lindsay Lohan, Akris, Giuseppe Zanotti, Law Roach, Good Morning America, pumps, platform pumps, heels, burgundy pumps, platforms, suit, multicolored suit, rainbow suit, printed suit, fall fashion
Lindsay Lohan arrives to film “Good Morning America” in New York on Nov. 8, 2022.
CREDIT: MEGA

When it comes to shoes, Lohan’s styles run the gamut between edgy and bohemian. The multi-hyphenate is known for wearing studded, metallic and sharp strappy sandals and pumps on the red carpet, hailing from top brands including Zanotti, Louboutin and Valentino. Her off-duty styles encompass similarly statement-making pairs, including thigh-high and ankle boots by Prada, Saint Laurent, Givenchy and Louis Vuitton. Lohan has been a reigning figure in fashion as an early 2000’s pop culture fixture, as well as a Fashion Month regular and campaign star for Miu Miu, Fornarina and Dooney & Bourke over the years. This year, she’s also starred in an Allbirds campaign for the brand’s sustainable Tree Flyer sneakers.

PHOTOS: Discover Lohan’s party style over the years in the gallery.

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad