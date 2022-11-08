Lindsay Lohan Pops in Color-Blocked Suit & 6-Inch Heels for ‘Good Morning America’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Lindsay Lohan is continuing her return to the spotlight with her latest movie, “Falling for Christmas.” The holiday rom-com, which also stars Chord Overstreet, premieres on Netflix on Nov. 10.

While arriving to promote the film on “Good Morning America” in New York this morning, Lohan posed for paparazzi in a multicolored Akris suit. Styled by Law Roach, her fall 2022 ensemble featured a sharply lapeled blazer and matching trousers in a color-blocked Drei Teile print, featuring geometric rows of square panels in hues of red, orange, yellow, blue and green. Completing the “Parent Trap” star ‘s attire was the brand’s matching multicolored turtleneck top.

Lohan also added an Anouk envelope handbag to her outfit, as well as a set of thick gold hoop earrings.

When it came to footwear, Law strapped Lohan into a sky-high set of Giuseppe Zanotti pumps. Her Bebe style, featuring towering 6-inch block heels and thick platform soles, was crafted from metallic burgundy leather. Complete with closed-toes, counters and thin ankle straps, the actress’ bold shoes provided a glossy, disco-worthy complement to her colorful attire.

Though Lohan’s footwear is unavailable, more Bebe styles in a range of colors retail from $995-$1,550 on Zanotti’s website.

Platform heels like Lohan’s have become a go-to style this year from their supportive uppers and height-boosting heels — some totaling as high as 7 inches or more. The dramatic style, initially making waves in Valentino’s pink-themed fall 2022 show in February, has since expanded to a range of brands in numerous colors, textures and silhouettes — including Zanotti, Christian Louboutin, Versace and Stuart Weitzman. The trend has also been adopted by a variety of affordable labels, like Steve Madden, Marc Fisher, Schutz and Sam Edelman.

When it comes to shoes, Lohan’s styles run the gamut between edgy and bohemian. The multi-hyphenate is known for wearing studded, metallic and sharp strappy sandals and pumps on the red carpet, hailing from top brands including Zanotti, Louboutin and Valentino. Her off-duty styles encompass similarly statement-making pairs, including thigh-high and ankle boots by Prada, Saint Laurent, Givenchy and Louis Vuitton. Lohan has been a reigning figure in fashion as an early 2000’s pop culture fixture, as well as a Fashion Month regular and campaign star for Miu Miu, Fornarina and Dooney & Bourke over the years. This year, she’s also starred in an Allbirds campaign for the brand’s sustainable Tree Flyer sneakers.

