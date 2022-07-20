Linda Evangelista Returns to Modeling With Fendi After Fat Freezing Cosmetic Procedure Case Settlement

Linda Evangelista is back. The model returned to form in truly sharp style, following the final chapter of what she has previously discussed as a traumatic experience with fat freezing.

Earlier this February, the legendary supermodel shared what she described as trauma from a fat freezing cosmetic procedure that she has claimed caused physical disfigurement; she has said that it was the reason she stayed out of the public eye for 5 years. On Tuesday, Evangelista revealed she made a statement in an Instagram post.

“I look forward to the next chapter of my life with friends and family, and am happy to put this matter behind me,” Evangelista’s statement read. “I am truly grateful for the support I have received from those who have reached out.”

Among those sharing feelings of love, excitement and more in Evangelista’s comments were the industry’s top designers, models, stylists and editors. The lengthy list of her supporters included Marc Jacobs, Anna Sui, Carla Bruni, Edward Enninful, James Kalardios, Toni Maticevski, Sophie Elgort, Sally Hershberger and Kristen McMenamy — who exuberantly called Evangelista’s return the “most welcomed comeback of the century.”

Indeed, Evangelista simultaneously made her modeling return in New York City, with none other than Fendi. Posing in the brand’s 25th anniversary campaign for its Baguette handbag, as seen on Instagram, the model wore a gray ribbed cashmere cape, layered silky baseball caps and logo-shaped earrings for Steven Meisel’s lens. Completing her ensemble for the occasion were two-toned pink sunglasses and two different sizes of the Baguette handbag, featuring rectangular silver sequins and logo closures.

The occasion also predicted what’s next for Fendi: a special fashion show to be held on Sept. 9, the first night of New York Fashion Week’s Spring 2023 season. The occasion won’t just celebrate Silvia Venturini Fendi’s iconic handbag’s 25th birthday, however; it will also toast designer Kim Jones, marking 2 years since he joined the Italian brand as its artistic director of womenswear and couture.

PHOTOS: Discover Fendi’s Fall 2022 couture collection in the gallery.