Linda Cardellini Sees Spots in Dalmatian Dress and Lace Pumps for ‘Dead To Me’ Season 3 Screening

Linda Cardellini brought sharp style — with a dash of prints — to a special screening of season 3 of “Dead To Me” on Tuesday night. The comedic mystery show, which Cardellini stars in alongside Christina Applegate, will release its third and final season on Netflix on Nov. 17.

Posing on the red carpet with fiancé Steven Rodriguez at the Tudum Screening Room in Los Angeles for the occasion, Cardellini wore a stark white minidress with a long-sleeved silhouette and flared skirt. Her ensemble, featuring a pointed collar and sheer black lace side panels, was covered in a flecked black spotted print — mimicking similar spots seen on Dalmatians. Her dress was cinched with a thin black belt, and given a glamorous finish from several thin sparkling diamond necklaces and matching bejeweled drop earrings.

Linda Cardellini attends the special screening event for season 3 of “Dead To Me” at the Tudum Screening Room in Los Angeles on Nov. 15, 2022. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores

Steven Rodriguez and Linda Cardellini attend the special screening event for season 3 of “Dead To Me” at the Tudum Screening Room in Los Angeles on Nov. 15, 2022. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores

When it came to footwear, Cardellini opted for a sharp set of pointed-toe pumps. Her style featured triangular toes crafted from sheer black floral lace, as well as rounded black suede counters. The paneled pair was complete with thin stiletto heels totaling at least 3 inches in height, bringing them a sharp, height-boosting finish.

A closer look at Cardellini’s pumps. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores

Linda Cardellini attends the special screening event for season 3 of “Dead To Me” at the Tudum Screening Room in Los Angeles on Nov. 15, 2022. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores

Cardellini’s shoe choices are often sleek and sharp, featuring pointed-toe pumps and strappy sandals in both neutral and metallic hues from an array of brands, including Tamara Mellon. When off-duty, she can be seen in flat-soled thong sandals. The “Scooby Doo: Monsters Unleashed” actress is also an emerging star in the fashion world, having attended Fashion Week shows for brands including Jason Wu, Gabriela Hearst and Carolina Herrera over the years.

