Lily James Goes Green in Bra Top, Bandage Skirt and PVC Heels in Milan

Lily James brought an utterly slick spin to matching sets while in Milan. The “Pam and Tommy” star arrived in the Italian fashion capital in a daring new look, courtesy of stylist Rebeca Corbin-Murray.

As captured on Corbin-Murray’s Instagram page, James posed on a balcony in a pale pistachio green bra top and skirt by Herve Leger. Designed by Christian Juul Nielsen, her cropped top featured thin straps and a squared neckline, as well as thin front and side cutouts. Matching with James’ top were the brand’s slim-fitting staple bandage skirt, reimagined in a midi length, and long matching gloves. A chunky Leda Madera necklace finished the look with a dash of glamour.

For an extra sleek twist, James strapped into a pair of PVC sandals. Designed by Gianvito Rossi, the $775 Metropolis style featured leather soles and clear angular straps in a rosy beige tone, which created a “naked shoe” effect on the “Downton Abbey” actress. 4.1-inch stiletto heels completed the style with a smooth and sultry edge. The style’s nude hue allowed James’ outfit to take center stage by contrasting two pastel-colored tones.

Gianvito Rossi’s Metropolis sandals. CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

PVC heels like James’ can be essentially worn with any outfit, due to their clear or transparent uppers. Styles with stiletto heels and glossy uppers create a slick and elongated silhouette, in tandem with the “naked shoe” styling trick—utilizing as little material or opaque textures as possible to render uppers nonexistent. Brands like Steve Madden, Kurt Geiger and Cult Gaia have continued the movement with new styles in recent collections. In recent weeks, stars like Maude Apatow, Kim Kardashian and Shay Mitchell have also worn barely-there heels by Saint Laurent, Yeezy and Chanel in addition to James.

James often opts for glamorous styles on and off the red carpet. The British star can be seen in jewel-toned and metallic sandals, slingback and platform pumps by Versace, Vivienne Westwood and Jimmy Choo on the red carpet. Off-duty, James’ footwear is similarly whimsical and chic, thanks to fluffy Ugg slides, Chantelle slippers and chunky New Balance sneakers. Aside from wearing stylish shoes, James has served as a fragrance ambassador for Burberry in recent years.

