Lily Collins Reunites With ‘Emily in Paris’ Cast in Platform Heels & Thom Browne Suit Ahead of Season 3 Premiere

Lily Collins was chicly outfitted for dinner with her “Emily in Paris” co-stars this week, ahead of the Netflix romance show’s season 3 premiere on Dec. 21.

The “Emily in Paris” star sat down to dine with cast-mates — including Ashley Park, Lucien Laviscount and Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu — in a sharp gray Thom Browne outfit, as seen on Instagram. Her Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn-styled ensemble featured a dark gray corseted button-up minidress with a low curved neckline, layered atop a sheet white blouse with a gray tie. Adding more formality to Collins’ attire was a gray blazer by Browne, as well as sheer black Wolford tights. Layered Cartier rings completed her ensemble with a glamorous edge.

Collins’ footwear gave her a dynamic height boost, tapping into this season’s sky-high platform trend. The “Blind Side” actress’ shoes of choice hailed from British brand Kurt Geiger, featuring a set of the label’s new $195 Shoreditch Platform Court pumps. The glossy black style featured thick soles with pointed toes, accentuated by closed counters and thin ankle straps for added security. A set of thin 3.93-inch heels completed the set with a height-boosting finish, giving Collins’ outfit an utterly sharp base.

Kurt Geiger’s Shoreditch Platform Court pumps. CREDIT: Courtesy of Kurt Geiger

Collins’ shoe style is often both whimsical and chic. The “To the Bone” star often hits the red carpet in platform heels, boots and pointed-toe pumps, hailing from top brands including Valentino, Celine and Christian Louboutin. Her off-duty looks typically incorporate sharp comfortable shoes, ranging from Gucci loafers to Birdies slippers. She’s also been spotted in Nike, Lacoste and Sorel sneakers, as well.

