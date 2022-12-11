Lily Collins Channels ‘Emily in Paris’ in Toile Shirt and Skirt with Satin Platform Pumps

Lily Collins was chicly outfitted while promoting the third season of “Emily in Paris” this week, ahead of the Netflix romance show’s return on Dec. 21.

The “Emily in Paris” star posed on Instagram — as snapped by stylist Rob Zangardi — in a sweeping outfit by Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini. Collins’ ensemble featured an oversized white collared blouse layered atop a midi-length skirt and shorts, all covered in an elegant dark gray toile print; in fact, her outfit’s flair appeared to directly channel the whimsical style of Collins’ own character, Emily Cooper. Giving the sleek set a winter-worthy spin were sheer black Wolford tights, accessorized with gleaming gold Cartier rings and hoop earrings.

Finishing Collins’ attire was a set of platform pumps by Jimmy Choo. Her black satin style included thick platform soles and closed squared toes, accented with crossed front straps for added security. Block heels totaling 4-5 inches in height completed the set with a retro, height-boosting base.

This wasn’t Collins’ only recent bold shoe moment in the City of Light, however. On Wednesday night, the “Blind Side” actress posed at the “Emily in Paris” season 3 premiere in a sharp brown Saint Laurent gown, complete with glossy black platform stilettos.

Lily Collins attends the “Emily in Paris” season 3 premiere at Theatre Des Champs Elysees in Paris on Dec. 6, 2022. CREDIT: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Collins’ shoe style is often both whimsical and chic. The “To the Bone” star often hits the red carpet in platform heels, boots and pointed-toe pumps, hailing from top brands including Valentino, Celine and Christian Louboutin. Her off-duty looks typically incorporate sharp comfortable shoes, ranging from Gucci loafers to Birdies slippers. She’s also been spotted in Nike, Lacoste and Sorel sneakers, as well.

