Lily Collins Soars in 6-Inch Platform Pumps & Minty Corset Suit at SiriusXM Studio

Lily Collins brought a pop of minty color to New York City while promoting the third season of “Emily in Paris” this week, ahead of the Netflix romance show’s return on Dec. 21.

The “Emily in Paris” star exited her car ahead of an interview at SiriusXM Studio, wearing a deep mint green suit. Her ensemble featured a paneled blazer and high-waisted trousers, creating a streamlined appearance. Giving the set a sharp edge was a matching corseted top with sculpted bodice cutouts, layered over a black turtleneck top to create a corseted silhouette.

Lily Collins steps out in SoHo while promoting “Emily in Paris” season 3 in New York City on Dec. 14, 2022. CREDIT: RTimages / SplashNews.com

Collins’ ensemble was finished with a rounded cream leather Cartier shoulder bag with gold hardware. The piece was complemented by layered gold and silver rings and small knotted hoop earrings, as well as a glossy black manicure.

Bevy Smith, Lucien Laviscount, Camille Razat, William Abadie, Bruno Gouery, Ashley Park, Samuel Arnold, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Lucas Bravo, Darren Star, Lily Collins and attend SiriusXM’s Town Hall with the cast of ‘Emily In Paris’ at SiriusXM Studios on Dec. 14, 2022 in New York City. CREDIT: Getty Images for SiriusXM

Finishing the “Blind Side” star’s attire was a set of sky-high platform pumps. Her cream style, layered over black socks, appeared to feature leather uppers with thick platform soles and closed squared toes. Block heels totaling at least 6 inches in height completed the set with a retro, height-boosting base, providing a whimsical punch to finish her ensemble.

A closer look at Collins’ platform pumps. CREDIT: RTimages / SplashNews.com

This wasn’t Collins’ only recent bold shoe moment in the City of Light, however. On Wednesday night, the “City of Bones” actress posed at the “Emily in Paris” season 3 premiere in a sharp brown Saint Laurent gown, complete with glossy black platform stilettos.

Lily Collins attends the “Emily in Paris” season 3 premiere at Theatre Des Champs Elysees in Paris on Dec. 6, 2022. CREDIT: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Collins’ shoe style is often both whimsical and chic. The “To the Bone” star often hits the red carpet in platform heels, boots and pointed-toe pumps, hailing from top brands including Valentino, Celine and Christian Louboutin. Her off-duty looks typically incorporate sharp comfortable shoes, ranging from Gucci loafers to Birdies slippers. She’s also been spotted in Nike, Lacoste and Sorel sneakers, as well.

