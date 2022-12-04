Kate Moss’ Daughter Lila Moss is Smoothly Sharp in A Silk Suit and Sandals at Dior’s Fall 2023 Menswear Show

Lila Moss made a smooth and suited entrance for Dior’s fall 2023 menswear show in Egypt this week.

The daughter of supermodel Kate Moss arrived to the occasion in Cairo, wearing a chic cream Dior suit. Her silky set included sharp high-waisted trousers, as well as a matching blazer with pointed lapels. Completing her outfit was a gauzy light cream turtleneck sweater, adding a fall-worthy finish to her attire. Moss accessorized for the occasion with a thin ring, as well as a matching cream satin top-handle Dior handbag — creating a monochrome head-to-toe look.

Lila Moss attends the Dior fall 2023 menswear show in Cairo, Egypt on Dec. 3, 2022. CREDIT: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images For Christian Dior

When it came to footwear, Moss’ look was smoothly finished with a set of glossy open-toed sandals. The Burberry muse’s set included light beige uppers crafted from light-catching patent leather, complete with a rounded front cutout. Though the set’s heels were not visible, they likely included a heeled silhouette ranging from 3-4 inches in height, giving the model a sharp height boost.

A closer look at Moss’ sandals. CREDIT: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images For Christian Dior

Designed by Kim Jones, Dior’s fall 2023 menswear collection was inspired by astronomy, featuring futuristic attire in hues of cream, gray, beige and brown with pops of vibrant orange and yellow. Taking cues from sci-fi films, the new line included a range of asymmetric tailored separates, suiting and flowing sheer silhouettes. The collection notably included 75 looks in total, referencing the 75 years since Christian Dior founded his namesake house in 1947. You can view the full show below on YouTube.

Dior’s fall 2023 menswear show was held in Egypt at the Great Pyramid of Giza. The occasion also featured star-studded guests in the front row, including Robert Pattinson, Naomi Campbell, Daniel Kaluuya, Suki Waterhouse, Thomas Doherty and Lila Moss. Beforehand, the French brand also revealed its new Dior Tears capsule collection at the Grand Egyptian Museum in Cairo, in partnership with Tremaine Emory of Denim Tears.

PHOTOS: Discover Dior’s Spring 2023 collection in the gallery.