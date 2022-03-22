Leslie Mann Sharpens Up in Strapless Jumpsuit, Pointy Pumps & Quirky Glasses for ‘Jimmy Fallon’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Leslie Mann brought her sharp style to New York City – with a contemporary twist — for an appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Monday night. The actress spoke with Fallon while on the press tour for the upcoming Netflix film “The Bubble,” which she co-stars in with daughter Iris Apatow.

The People’s Choice Award-winning actress sat down with Fallon in a strapless black jumpsuit, which featured a slim-fitting bodice and wide legs. Mann’s look was simply accessorized with thin gold necklaces, as well as — briefly — a pair of large pink-framed glasses.

Leslie Mann appears on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on March 21, 2022. CREDIT: Ryan Muir/NBC

When it came to footwear, Mann echoed the footsteps of daughter Maude Apatow in one of the mother and daughter’s mutual go-to styles: pointed-toe pumps. Mann’s style featured black leather uppers, smoothly coordinating with her jumpsuit to create a monochrome look. Her footwear gained added sleekness from triangular toes and 3-4-inch stiletto heels.

Related Suri Cruise Is Comfy-Casual in Flared Jeans and Converse Sneakers While Walking Her Dog Rosalia Defies Gravity in Angular Heels With Silky Purple Dress, Talks Harry Styles & New Music on 'Jimmy Fallon' Alicia Keys Glows In Neon Green Midi Dress & Glittery Knee-High Boots on 'Jimmy Fallon'

Questlove, Mikey Day, Jimmy Fallon and Leslie Mann play “Charades” on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on March 21, 2022. CREDIT: Ryan Muir/NBC

In addition to “The Bubble,” Mann also discussed roller skating, her 25th wedding anniversary to Judd Apatow and parenting with Fallon.

“As a parent, when you’re given these two beautiful, little babies, you don’t want to ruin them with bad parenting. And, so, it’s a lot of pressure as parents,” Mann revealed. “Looking at them now, I feel like ‘Okay, maybe I didn’t ruin them. Maybe they’re okay.'”

You can view her full interview below:

Pointed-toe pumps have emerged as a shoe style that instantly sharpens any outfit. The style’s popularity is owed to their triangular toes, as well as their typical daring stiletto heels. Aside from Collins, stars like Gwen Stefani, Sarah Jessica Parker and Paris Hilton have also worn pairs by Christian Louboutin, Isabel Marant and Aquazzura in recent weeks.

Mann’s style on the red carpet is sharp and punchy, often featuring neutral and colorful pointed-toe pumps from brands like Louboutin, Bionda Castana and Chanel. The star is also known for favoring sleek sandals by Burak Uyan, Oscar Tiye and Jimmy Choo. Off-duty, her looks usually feature relaxed styles like Gucci slides, Golden Goose sneakers and thong-strap sandals.

Discover Mann’s daughter Maude Apatow’s sleekest style moments in the gallery.

Sharpen your next look in pointed-toe pumps.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: Sam Edelman Hazel pumps, $130.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Marc Fisher Sassie pumps, $150.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Target

To Buy: A New Day Gemma pumps, $30.