Leslie Mann Boosts Blue Jeans with Hermès Kelly, Striped Top and White Loafers in Paris

Leslie Mann epitomized French chic style while on a family trip to Paris.

The “Bubble” star left her hotel with husband Judd Apatow and daughters Isie and Maude Apatow, wearing a pair of high-waisted jeans. The wide-leg set set featured medium-wash blue denim for a versatile, casual spin. Mann elevated her look in a red, navy and white striped off-the-shoulder top, as well as large cat-eye black sunglasses, white wrist scrunchie and a gold pendant necklace. Completing her outfit was a white leather Hermès Kelly bag with gold hardware, as well as a slick red lip and manicure.

Leslie Mann leaves her hotel with her family in Paris on June 19, 2022. CREDIT: Spread Pictures / MEGA

Leslie Mann and Judd Apatow leave their family in Paris on June 19, 2022. CREDIT: Spread Pictures / MEGA

For footwear, the “This is 40” star opted for a set of slip-on loafers. Her pair included white leather uppers with rounded toes and black rubber soles with a faint lift and short heels. Elevating the pair were gold nameplates with burgundy accents, giving a pop of tonal color to Mann’s ensemble and streamlining her complementary outfit.

Also sharply dressed to complement Mann was Apatow, wearing a white collared shirt and black shorts with navy suede penny loafers that featured sporty white rubber soles.

Leslie Mann and Judd Apatow leave their family in Paris on June 19, 2022. CREDIT: Spread Pictures / MEGA

Loafers are a versatile shoe option that’s grown in popularity from its preppy nature and vintage roots. Styles in versatile leather and suede tones are many individual’s go-to’s, often with rounded toes, penny straps and thick soles for a faint height boost — like new styles by Vagabond Shoemakers, Porte & Paire and Sam Edelman. Aside from Mann, stars including Lorde, Kendall Jenner and Katie Holmes have slipped on Prada, Maison Margiela and Gucci loafers in recent weeks as well.

Leslie Mann and Maude Apatow leave their hotel with her family in Paris on June 19, 2022. CREDIT: Spread Pictures / MEGA

Mann’s style on the red carpet is sharp and punchy, often featuring neutral and colorful pointed-toe pumps from brands like Louboutin, Bionda Castana and Chanel. The “Knocked Up” star is also known for favoring sleek sandals by Burak Uyan, Oscar Tiye and Jimmy Choo. Off-duty, her looks usually feature relaxed styles like Gucci slides, Golden Goose sneakers and thong-strap sandals. She’s also a star in the fashion world, attending Fashion Month shows for Chanel, Louis Vuitton and Valentino over the years.

