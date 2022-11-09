Leighton Meester Blooms in Vintage Floral Prada Dress & Gold Stilettos at ‘Fleishman Is in Trouble’ Premiere

Leighton Meester made a striking return to the red carpet on Tuesday night for the New York premiere of “Fleishman Is in Trouble.” The new FX drama series, which premieres on Nov. 17, is inspired by Taffy Brodesser-Akner’s 2019 novel of the same name and stars Claire Danes, Jesse Eisenberg and Lizzy Caplan, as well as Meester’s husband, Adam Brody.

Arriving at Carnegie Hall with Brody, the “Gossip Girl” star posed in a chocolate brown Prada dress. Her velvet slip style — a vintage fall 2000 runway number, spotted by “Gossip Girl” wardrobe page XOXO Poship Girl — featured a sleeveless silhouette trimmed in sheer tulle and accented by white, brown and golden yellow fabric flowers. The elegant number was complemented with a gold ring and curved Bondeye huggie earrings.

Adam Brody and Leighton Meester attend FX’s “Fleishman Is in Trouble” New York premiere at Carnegie Hall in New York on Nov. 7, 2022. CREDIT: Noam Galai/Getty Images

When it came to footwear, Meester slipped into a set of Larroude’s popular Annie sandals. The “Monte Carlo” star’s $315 style, crafted from metallic gold leather, featured crossed toe and curved slingback straps, finished with 3.9-inch stiletto heels.

The style provided a similarly formal early 2000s appearance as her dress, while remaining sharp and classic for the evening occasion. The pair also smoothly complemented Meester’s accessories, creating a streamlined ensemble from head to toe.

A closer look at Meester’s sandals. CREDIT: Noam Galai/Getty Images

Larroude’s Annie sandals. CREDIT: Courtesy of Revolve

Sandals like Meester’s are a classic style, providing a dash of glamour from a versatile metallic hue, minimalist silhouette and thin stiletto heels. Similarly to their neutral-colored predecessors and pointed-toe pumps, the style is a timeless shoe staple in women’s wardrobes from its ability to sharpen any ensemble. Styles are launched year-round, with iterations emerging in new collections from brands including Tamara Mellon, Vince Camuto, Veronica Beard and Stuart Weitzman.

Leighton Meester attends FX’s “Fleishman Is in Trouble” New York premiere at Carnegie Hall in New York on Nov. 7, 2022. CREDIT: Noam Galai/Getty Images

Meester’s shoe style is often slick and sharp. Becoming a star in the fashion world after her leading role as Blair Waldorf in “Gossip Girl,” the “Weekend Away”actress regularly wears sleek sandals, platforms and pumps on the red carpet from top brands including Jimmy Choo, Giuseppe Zanotti and Alexander McQueen. When off-duty, she can also be seen in New Balance, Nike and Vans sneakers, as well as flat sandals by Christy Dawn and Birkenstock. Meester’s also proved adept at modeling, starring in campaigns for Vera Wang, Missoni, Farfetch, Naf Naf and more over the years.

