LeBron James’ Wife Savannah James Parties in Sheer Dress & Crystal Sandals With Adele at Kevin Love’s Wedding

Savannah James was all smiles for Kevin Love and Kate Bock’s wedding in New York City on Sunday. James and her Lakers star husband, LeBron, joined numerous guests at the Great Gatsby-inspired occasion at the New York Public Library, alongside Adele, Rich Paul, Jordan Clarkson and Russell Westbrook.

Before arriving at the landmark’s Astor Hall, the interior designer posed in a sweeping black Alexandre Vauthier couture dress with a sleeveless V-neck slip. Styled by Icon Billingsley, the piece’s outer layer featured a sheer, gauzy texture with sweeping draped sleeves and a flowing hem. Complementing her ensemble was a glittering diamond necklace, as well as a black Alexander McQueen clutch covered in ornate crystals arranged like swirls of jewelry.

“It’s all LOVE,” James sweetly captioned the photo, adding Love and Bock’s handles and a string of heart emojis.

Completing her ensemble was a pair of glamorous Aquazzura sandals, featuring black uppers with toe and ankle straps covered in round crystals. The sleek set was finished with high heels — though, while not visible due to their black tone against James’ dress, likely totaled 4 inches in height. The pair added an elegant finish to her outfit, remaining both formal and whimsical for the romantic evening.

Stiletto sandals have risen in popularity in recent months, with pairs featuring both thin and platform soles boosting a range of looks. The styles are usually favored for their open, breathable silhouettes, as well as secure toe and ankle straps, as seen in new styles by Schutz, Larroude and Aldo. In recent weeks, stars including Vanessa Hudgens, Tayshia Adams and Alessandra Ambrosio have also worn Versace, Giuseppe Zanotti and Casadei stiletto sandals, in addition to James.

James has earned a reputation for bold footwear, also wearing glamorous heels when on and off-duty over the years.

Lebron James and Savannah James at Netflix’s ‘Hustle’ premiere held at Regency Village Theatre on June 1, 2022 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Mark Von Holden for Variety

James’ footwear choices, similar to her wedding attire, are sharp and classic. The star can be seen in a range of classic and colorful pumps and sandals on the red carpet and sitting courtside, hailing from top brands including Amina Muaddi, Charlotte Olympia and Christian Louboutin. Her off-duty footwear is equally sharp, including printed, platform and combat boots, as well as low-top sneakers from contemporary and athletic labels including Vans.

