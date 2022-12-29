Lea Michele Bundles Up in Puffer, Sweatpants & Ugg Boots in New York City

Lea Michele was cozily bundled up while in New York City.

While stepping out in Manhattan on Wednesday, Michele wore a pair of ribbed brown cashmere sweatpants beneath a midi-length black puffer coat. A set of black socks and a black beanie finished the Broadway star’s comfortable winter outfit with a complementary twist.

Completing Michele’s ensemble was Bottega Veneta’s $3,300 Arco tote bag, a top-handle carryall style crafted from wide strips of woven black leather.

Lea Michele steps out in New York City on Dec. 28, 2022. CREDIT: MEGA

When it came to footwear, the “New Year’s Eve” actress completed her ensemble with a set of cozy Ugg boots. Her $150 Classic II style featured smooth black stitched sheepskin uppers with rounded toes and 5-inch shafts. Flat black outsoles crafted from the brand’s SugarSole material — a compound sustainable made with sugarcane foam — completed the style with an easily wearable finish.

Ugg’s Classic Mini II boots. CREDIT: Courtesy of Ugg

A closer look at Michele’s Ugg boots. CREDIT: MEGA

Michele has frequently utilized the sidewalk as her own personal runway this season, following her numerous appearances as Fanny Brice in “Funny Girl.” Earlier this month, for example, she was spotted in a ribbed cashmere hoodie and sweatpants with black lug-sole boots and the same woven Bottega bag — one of her go-to’s as of late — while heading to Broadway.

Lea Michele is seen in New York City on Dec. 18, 2022. CREDIT: MEGA/GC Images

Michele’s shoe style is often contemporary and versatile. During appearances and on the red carpet, the Teen Choice Award-winning actress often wears pointed-toe pumps and strappy sandals from top brands including Jimmy Choo, Aquazzura and Stuart Weitzman. Off-duty, her footwear ranges from slip-on loafers to slides and sneakers, hailing from Veja, Madewell and Anine Bing.

