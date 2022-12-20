×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Lea Michele Gets Cozy in Ribbed Cashmere Sweatpants & Lug-Sole Boots in New York City

By Aaron Royce
Aaron Royce

Aaron Royce

More Stories By Aaron

View All
lea-michele-2
Lea Michele: 2019
Lea Michele: 2018
Lea Michele: 2018
Lea Michele: 2018
View Gallery 36 Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Lea Michele brought a cozy take to on-the-go style while out in Manhattan this weekend.

While stepping out in New York City on Sunday afternoon, Michele wore a casually comfortable outfit: a terra-cotta tan cashmere hoodie and sweatpants, each featuring a ribbed texture. The Broadway star’s soft, plush set was paired with a black wool coat for a winter-worthy finish, as well as a similarly dark suede baseball cap and large rounded Miu Miu sunglasses.

Completing Michele’s ensemble was Bottega Veneta’s $3,300 Arco tote bag, a top-handle carryall style crafted from wide strips of woven black leather.

Lea Michele, boots, black boots, leather boots, lug sole boots, Miu Miu, sunglasses, Bottega Veneta, tote bag, leather tote bag, athleisure, ribbed pants, cashmere pants, hoodie, coat, New York City
Lea Michele is seen in New York City on Dec. 18, 2022.
CREDIT: MEGA/GC Images

When it came to footwear, the “New Year’s Eve” actress completed her ensemble with a set of lug-sole boots. her round-toed style featured black leather uppers, accented by thick ridged rubber soles for a utilitarian finish. Though the set’s uppers could not be seen, they likely encompassed an ankle or calf-high lace-up silhouette, similar to top pairs on the market this season.

Related

Zaya Wade Poses in Leather Coat & Cream Boots With Puppets and Puppets' Viral Cookie Bag

Deepika Padukone Zips Into Leather Louis Vuitton Parka & Sharp Boots to Unveil World Cup Trophy at FIFA World Cup 2022

Kylie Jenner Unexpectedly Pairs Vinyl Bikini With Shearling Ankle Boots in Aspen

Lea Michele, boots, black boots, leather boots, lug sole boots, Miu Miu, sunglasses, Bottega Veneta, tote bag, leather tote bag, athleisure, ribbed pants, cashmere pants, hoodie, coat, New York City
A closer look at Michele’s boots.
CREDIT: MEGA/GC Images

Michele has frequently utilized the sidewalk as her own personal runway this season, following her numerous appearances as Fanny Brice in “Funny Girl.’ Earlier in November, for example, she was spotted in a black sports bra and bike shorts with a tan blazer, white sneakers and with the same woven Bottega bag — one of her go-to’s as of late — while heading to Broadway.

Lea Michele, Broadway, New York City, Funny Girl, sneakers, white sneakers, Lace up sneakers, athletic sneakers, knit sneakers, socks, white socks, bike shorts, sports bra, Bottega Veneta, tote bag, Arco bag, woven bag, blazer, tan blazer, street style
Lea Michele walks in New York City on Nov. 6, 2022.
CREDIT: Luis Yllanes / SplashNews.com

Michele’s shoe style is often contemporary and versatile. During appearances and on the red carpet, the Teen Choice Award-winning actress often wears pointed-toe pumps and strappy sandals from top brands including Jimmy Choo, Aquazzura and Stuart Weitzman. Off-duty, her footwear ranges from slip-on loafers to slides and sneakers, hailing from Veja, Madewell and Anine Bing.

PHOTOS: Discover Michele’s style evolution on the red carpet in the gallery.

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad