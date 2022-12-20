Lea Michele Gets Cozy in Ribbed Cashmere Sweatpants & Lug-Sole Boots in New York City

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Lea Michele brought a cozy take to on-the-go style while out in Manhattan this weekend.

While stepping out in New York City on Sunday afternoon, Michele wore a casually comfortable outfit: a terra-cotta tan cashmere hoodie and sweatpants, each featuring a ribbed texture. The Broadway star’s soft, plush set was paired with a black wool coat for a winter-worthy finish, as well as a similarly dark suede baseball cap and large rounded Miu Miu sunglasses.

Completing Michele’s ensemble was Bottega Veneta’s $3,300 Arco tote bag, a top-handle carryall style crafted from wide strips of woven black leather.

Lea Michele is seen in New York City on Dec. 18, 2022. CREDIT: MEGA/GC Images

When it came to footwear, the “New Year’s Eve” actress completed her ensemble with a set of lug-sole boots. her round-toed style featured black leather uppers, accented by thick ridged rubber soles for a utilitarian finish. Though the set’s uppers could not be seen, they likely encompassed an ankle or calf-high lace-up silhouette, similar to top pairs on the market this season.

Related Zaya Wade Poses in Leather Coat & Cream Boots With Puppets and Puppets' Viral Cookie Bag Deepika Padukone Zips Into Leather Louis Vuitton Parka & Sharp Boots to Unveil World Cup Trophy at FIFA World Cup 2022 Kylie Jenner Unexpectedly Pairs Vinyl Bikini With Shearling Ankle Boots in Aspen

A closer look at Michele’s boots. CREDIT: MEGA/GC Images

Michele has frequently utilized the sidewalk as her own personal runway this season, following her numerous appearances as Fanny Brice in “Funny Girl.’ Earlier in November, for example, she was spotted in a black sports bra and bike shorts with a tan blazer, white sneakers and with the same woven Bottega bag — one of her go-to’s as of late — while heading to Broadway.

Lea Michele walks in New York City on Nov. 6, 2022. CREDIT: Luis Yllanes / SplashNews.com

Michele’s shoe style is often contemporary and versatile. During appearances and on the red carpet, the Teen Choice Award-winning actress often wears pointed-toe pumps and strappy sandals from top brands including Jimmy Choo, Aquazzura and Stuart Weitzman. Off-duty, her footwear ranges from slip-on loafers to slides and sneakers, hailing from Veja, Madewell and Anine Bing.

PHOTOS: Discover Michele’s style evolution on the red carpet in the gallery.