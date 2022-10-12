Lea Michele Gives Utility Style a Sharp Finish with Cargo Miniskirt & Fall-Ready Boots in NYC

Lea Michele brought a contemporary spin to utilitarian style while in New York City this week.

While stepping out in Manhattan on Wednesday afternoon, Michele sported a fall-ready outfit. The “Funny Girl” star cozied up to the New York heat in a sleeveless navy sweater vest, featuring a rounded neckline and knit texture. The sleeveless piece gained an edge when partially tucked into an olive green canvas miniskirt, featuring front pleats and cargo pockets. Further elevating Michele’s ensemble were black Miu Miu sunglasses and gold hoop earrings. Her outfit was complete with Bottega Veneta’s $2,800 Arco tote bag, a top-handle style crafted from wide strips of woven black leather.

Lea Michele steps out in New York City on Oct. 12, 2022. CREDIT: Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.com

When it came to footwear, the “New Year’s Eve” actress completed her ensemble with a set of black leather boots. Her knee-high style featured rounded toes and curved shafts, complete with flat stacked soles with a faintly ridged silhouette. Short heels totaling 1-2 inches in height finished the pair, giving Michele a modest height boost while remaining easy to walk in.

A closer look at Michele’s boots. CREDIT: Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.com

Boots like Michele’s are a top trend in the fall months, due to their higher coverage and layering potential. Pairs with mid-height heels or stacked soles are most popular from their height-boosting abilities, primarily in leather tones of black, brown and cream. Stars including Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Becker and Princess Eugenie have been spotted in numerous styles, also seen in new collections by Gianvito Rossi, Vagabond Shoemakers, Aeyde and Vince Camuto — solidifying its placement as a go-to shoe this season.

Michele’s shoe style is often contemporary and versatile. During appearances and on the red carpet, the Teen Choice Award-winning actress often wears pointed-toe pumps and strappy sandals from top brands including Jimmy Choo, Aquazzura and Stuart Weitzman. Off-duty, her footwear ranges from slip-on loafers to slides and sneakers, hailing from Veja, Madewell and Anine Bing.

