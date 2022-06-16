×
Lea Michele Gleams in Chainmail Top, Miniskirt & 6-Inch Stilettos at Alice + Olivia’s 20th Anniversary Party

By Aaron Royce
Lea Michele went sleek to celebrate Alice + Olivia’s 20th anniversary celebration on Wednesday night.

While posing at the multicolored floral step-and-repeat, the “Spring Awakening” star wore a sleek chainmail outfit from Alice + Olivia. Designed by Stacey Bendet, the set included a high-waisted miniskirt and cropped top with a swinging triangular front and silky back bow sash. Emphasizing Michele’s sparkle were glittering delicate diamond rings and earrings, as well as a coordinating black clutch covered in crystal fringe.

Lea Michele, Alice + Olivia, Stacey Bendet, crop top, miniskirt, chainmail top, chainmail skirt, Stuart Weitzman, platforms, Nudistcurve platforms, satin platforms, stiletto platforms, black platforms, prom, New York City
Lea Michele attends Alice + Olivia’s 20th anniversary celebration at The Close East Lawn in New York City on June 15, 2022.
CREDIT: RCF / MEGA
When it came to footwear, Michele boosted her ensemble with a set of black satin Stuart Weitzman platforms. The star slipped into the brand’s hit Nudistcurve style, which featured thick platform soles with buckled ankle straps and thin toe straps. Giving the set a sky-high edge were thin stiletto heels, totaling 5.75 inches in height. Though Michele’s streamlining pair appears to be sold out, other iterations retail for $495-$525 on Nordstrom’s website.

Alice + Olivia celebrated its 20th anniversary with an “A + O Prom”-themed party on The Close East Lawn in New York City. The event included performances by DJ Kiss and Gracie Abrams, as well as numerous photo activations, a Polaroid station and customizable hoodies. The occasion’s star-studded guest list also featured Nicky Hilton, Busy Phillips, Ariana DeBose, Ella Emhoff, Lea Michele, AnnaLynne McCord and more. The event was further marked by designer Stacey Bendet receiving a Mayoral Proclamation by the City of New York from Eric Adams, deeming June 15 as Alice + Olivia Day.

