Laverne Cox Dresses Up in Corseted Jacket &Glossy Boots for ‘Thierry Mugler: Couturissime’ Exhibit

Laverne Cox took futuristic drama to the opening night of the “Thierry Mugler: Couturissime” exhibit in New York last night.

The “Orange is the New Black” star posed at the Brooklyn Museum for the occasion, wearing a dynamic Mugler ensemble. Her outfit prominently featured a charcoal black button-up jacket with a flared hem and cinched silhouette, complete with corset piping. The ensemble was finished with a matching miniskirt with a ruched side and black velvet flower accent.

Cox completed her ensemble with a black high-necked latex top and matching gloves, creating a sleek base for her more formal attire — as well as a black velvet fascinator and thick swirled silver hoop earrings.

Laverne Cox attends the “Thierry Mugler: Couturissime” exhibit’s opening night at Brooklyn Museum in New York on Nov. 15, 2022. CREDIT: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

When it came to footwear, Cox slipped on a pair of heeled boots. Her smooth style featured black patent latex uppers, catching the light through their silhouette. The pair, appearing to stretch past her skirt’s short hem in a thigh-high or over-the-knee silhouette, was complete with stiletto heels totaling at least 4 inches in height. The set brought a sultry flair to Cox’s attire, simultaneously forming a monochrome look from its dark hues.

Laverne Cox attends the “Thierry Mugler: Couturissime” exhibit’s opening night at Brooklyn Museum in New York City on Nov. 15, 2022. CREDIT: Theo Wargo/Getty Images